Question: Can I be an anonymous witness for a court case?
Answer: Unfortunately no you can not. Previously I have reminded people that you can call law enforcement and report a crime, or something you think needs to be investigated, anonymously. However the downside to reporting things anonymously is that unless an officer actually sees the crime then there is a chance that nothing will be able to be done. If you witness a crime then the police will depend on you to be able to stand in court and tell a judge what your saw or heard, and that can not be done anonymously. The accused will be in the courtroom and has a right to hear any testimony being made. I know it is scary for someone to make a stand and help put a criminal in jail, but sometimes it is the only way to make sure a person is punished for the crimes they commit. We appreciate any anonymous tips we receive, and sometimes through investigating those tips we are able to make an arrest, but often times we run into a dead end. Having someone who has personally seen or heard something can be the break in a case that the police may desperately need. Remember: never be afraid to stand up for your community and report information that you have about a crime.
Please send your questions to: Sheriff Brian Hieatt 140 School St. Suite 3, Tazewell Va. 24651 or email your questions to askthesheriff@hotmail.com.
