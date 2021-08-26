BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Beaver-Graham football game was postponed because of five positive cases and 70 quarantines at Graham High School.
School officials postponed the game, which had been scheduled for Friday night, on Tuesday, releasing a statement at that time saying the decision was made based on “the safety and health of our players, students and community.”
However, no further specifics were released on Tuesday.
“The majority of the positive cases and the quarantines have impacted our athletic teams leading to the Graham High School and Graham Middle School ceasing all athletic activities for the next week,” schools Superintendent Chris Stacy said Wednesday in a statement that included the COVID numbers for Graham.
According to the official numbers for the school system released Wednesday, county schools have a total of 40 positive COVID cases among students; six positive cases among employees; 336 students quarantined; and five employees quarantined.
Stacy also said in the statement misinformation that 130 students at GHS had tested positive was “grossly inaccurate.”
Stacy was referring to a member of the Mercer County School Board saying during a meeting Tuesday night the game was postponed because “130 kids at Graham High School tested positive.”
“While I understand the disappointment associated with the postponement of the Graham football game, Tazewell County Public Schools will not jeopardize the safety of our students, coaches or community members for the sake of this traditional rival game,” Stacy said. “We fully expect our athletic teams to resume practices and competitions next week.”
The school system will continue to work with the the Tazewell County Health Department as well as the state Department of Health and the Department of Education and listen to the CDC to “ensure the safety our our children, faculty and staff,” he added.
Stacy said accurate numbers on the number of cases in the school system will be reported each Wednesday.
