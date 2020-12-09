BLUEFIELD – A Virginia man found carrying felony amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine in a backpack was awaiting arraignment Wednesday on multiple charges including kidnapping, prohibited person with a firearm and felony possession of narcotics after a vehicular pursuit near Bluefield.
The case started about when deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were called to assist the Bluefield Va. Police Department in the pursuit of a black Cadillac Escalade that was refusing to yield, according to a criminal complaint filed by Cpl. J.A. Conner with the sheriff's department.
Deputies were alerted about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and picked up the pursuit at Littlesburg Road. They continued to pursue the Cadillac on roads around the Littlesburg area and then onto Hurricane Ridge, Conner stated in his report late Tuesday evening. While pursuing the vehicle, which was pulling a utility trailer, deputies noticed an individual walking with a large backpack. The Cadillac had "slowed down significantly to where it was barely traveling forward."
"Thinking the person was involved in the pursuit, they stopped and approached the pedestrian," Conner said. "The subject immediately became non-compliant and nervous, and stated that he didn't know what they were talking about. When pressed about his information and who he was, he started to run."
The deputies were able to tackle the man and handcuff him, Conner said. He was pulled out of the woods and in his waistband was a small pistol. The pistol was stolen.
The man, Chance Evans, 40, of Pocahontas, Va., was a convicted felon, Conner said. Evans was at the Southern Region Jail awaiting arraignment Wednesday by video.
When the backpack was checked, deputies learned that it contained "felony amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, and cocaine. It also contained more than a dozen THC cartridges which held marijuana synthesized for the oil so it can be smoked in a vape device.
"We stopped the driver and passenger in the Cadillac," Conner said. "Deputy (J) Bish took statements. Apparently, Mr. Evans put a gun to the driver's head and told him to run because of what he was carrying in the backpack. Because of this, due to them being under duress and the story being quite credible, we released them at the scene."
Packing materials and about $2,500 in cash was found in the backpack, too. The controlled substances had an estimated value of $60,000, Conner said.
Evans has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, felony possession of narcotics, prohibited person with a firearm and battery on police, Conner said in his report. There are also multiple outstanding warrants for Evans in Tazewell County, Va. and in Raleigh County.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment assisted with the pursuit.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
