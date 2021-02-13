PRINCETON — A former Mercer County man who pleaded guilty to molesting three young girls was sentenced to 10 to 50 years in prison Friday in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Travis Lambert, 34, of Radford, Va., had previously pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree sexual assault of victims under the age of 18. Lambert was sentenced by Judge William Sadler.
During testimony Friday, the mother of the victims remarked on Lambert’s smug and arrogant attitude regarding the charges.
She noted that her girls would have to live with what Lambert did to them for the rest of their lives.
According to a criminal complaint filed at the time of Lambert’s arrest in 2018, the sexual assault and abuse included oral sex, anal sex and vaginal sex. The victims were between 5 and 10 years of age.
Detective Sgt./Special Investigator K.L. Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department and Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, investigated the case.
Prosecution in the case was handled by Summers County Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Cook.
Cook was named a special prosecutor on the case after the defense filed a motion in June 2020 seeking to have then-Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler disqualified.
At the sentencing hearing, attorney for the defense Ryan Donovan touted his client’s innocence despite the guilty plea.
Donovan called a polygraph expert to testify, who said Lambert had answered “no” to questions regarding sexual abuse of the victims.
“This is a sad day — it’s a sad day for these kids,” Donovan said. “These kids have lived a traumatic life.”
Donovan said the children had been “manipulated by their own mother to lie to the police.”
The defense attorney then presented cards sent by the children to Lambert when he was previously incarcerated on a larceny charge. He also played a recording of a call to Lambert by the children.
The recording brought an outburst from the gallery by the children’s mother, who said, “That was before we found out what he had done!”
Donovan continued his accusation against the children’s mother, saying, “When you’re a little kid and your mom asks you to lie, you do … It’s easy to understand why the kids’ testimony in this case is what it is.”
Donovan then attacked former prosecutor Sitler, who was in office at the time the case was initiated against Lambert.
Donovan said Sitler ignored the polygraph examinations and was “willing to put on false grand jury testimony.”
“His primary concern was that Samantha Perry with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph wouldn’t write a bad column about him,” Donovan said.
Donovan said juries believe victims of child sexual abuse, but that prosecutors have a duty to provide “solid, credible evidence.”
Donovan said the mother of the victims had the children give and write false testimony.
“This statement in cute little red handwriting is fabricated,” Donovan said .
Donovan called evidence in the case unreliable, and said Sitler “lied to this court.”
“These are the most difficult of cases,” Donovan said. “It has been made harder by Mr. Sitler.”
Donovan then asked Judge Sadler to sentence Lambert to probation, noting he had already been incarcerated for two years.
Lambert then testified before the court, saying, “this situation is not my legacy.”
He said he has been bettering himself during his incarceration, having read 250 novels and “getting closer to God.”
Lambert apologized to his family, and then addressed Judge Sadler saying, “I respectfully ask that you give me a chance to be with my family again.”
Lambert said this experience has made him “stronger and more appreciative.”
“I will leave a positive legacy,” he said.
Prior to handing down judgement, Sadler said, “This has been a hotly contested case — a highly emotional case,” and that probation was not appropriate.
“These are sexual offenses involving children of a young age,” Sadler said. “They demand punishment for the loss of innocence of young children.”
Sadler then sentenced Lambert to 10 to 50 years on the four counts. Upon release from prison, he will also have to register as a sex offender.
After proceedings concluded, and officials and the defendant began exiting the courtroom, Lambert paused by the prosecuting attorney, smiled, and said, “You have a good day Ms. Cook.”
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
