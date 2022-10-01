Weather Alert

.Moderate to heavy rain has moved into eastern West Virginia and extreme western Virginia. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Mercer, Monroe and Summers. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The remnants of Ian will drift east through the area today. Up to an inch of additional rain is expected across the area through this afternoon, with locally higher amounts, especially along and near the Blue Ridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&