PRINCETON — A Mercer County commissioner is running for office in the National Association of Counties (NACo) when its members meet this week in Colorado.
Commission Greg Puckett said he was running to become the national association’s second vice president. The NACO’s members will vote Thursday for the organization’s officers during its national conference and exposition in Adams County, Colorado, near Denver.
The association’s members represent the nation’s 3,069 counties, parishes and boroughs, he said. Puckett was elected to the Mercer County Commission eight years ago.
“Coming from a rural community in southern West Virginia, sometimes overcoming politics can be difficult to accomplish goals that have never been achieved before. As an advocate for change, I knew that leadership would be difficult, but with support from the National Association of Counties (NACo), I was able to find my voice and develop relationships needed to help strengthen communities,” he said. “Although local partnerships are essential, I’ve realized that it’s those relationships you build along the way that can lead to comprehensive change.”
Puckett said this is why he is running to be the NACo’s second vice president.
“When I announced my candidacy I knew that this road would be anything less than a challenge. During this time, I’ve had opportunities to meet and discuss important issues to your counties,” he said. “While many were familiar to me, some seemed somewhat foreign to my way of thinking, but have allowed me to be educated through openly candid conversations giving me a greater understanding on how collectively our voices can be heard.”
Puckett said he currently serves as Chair of the Rural Action Caucus (RAC), member of NACo Board of Directors, and one of ten Commissioners on NACO’s Opioid Taskforce.
“I’m currently involved in the Economic Mobility Leadership Network, serve as Vice Chair of the Arts and Culture Committee, Vice Chair on Healthy Counties Committee, Vice Chair on the Juvenile Justice Subcommittee, member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Subcommittee, and most important – an advocate for all things NACo.”
I’ve learned that we all have a passion unique to county government. Whether it’s dealing with drought in the West, devastation from tropical storms in the South, substance abuse and mental health issues in rural Appalachia, or food insecurities and the high cost of living north of the Arctic Circle — I know what resiliency looks like and I want to help share your story with my own,” Puckett told other members of the NACo.
“For me, servitude isn’t something I’m interested in, it’s something I’m committed to in every aspect of my life,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
