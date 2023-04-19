PRINCETON — A member of the Mercer County Commission will be speaking soon with officials in other counties about ways to address the ongoing problem of opioid abuse.
Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, will join a select group of county leaders for a two-day peer exchange in Granville and Vance Counties, N.C., hosted by the National Association of Counties (NACo), in partnership with Vital Strategies next week. The meeting marks the first of two in-person meetings this year for the county leaders named to NACo’s Opioid Solutions Leadership Network.
The Opioid Solutions Leadership Network assists counties in effectively investing opioid settlement funds to save lives and address the needs of people with substance use disorders, Puckett said. Through events like the peer exchange, the network provides a platform for county leaders to share knowledge and examine potential solutions to achieve local goals.
“I’m honored to join my colleagues from across the country for this very important work. Here in West Virginia, in particular Mercer County, we know that our constituents are suffering every day from the power of addiction,” Puckett said. “We must use every tool in the toolbox and focus on a continuum of services from prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery to help solve this problem. With the settlement dollars coming out, I feel that now is the time for counties to focus on broad based environmental approaches and not just focus on those suffering from addiction. This is a team approach and everyone has a role to play!”
The peer exchange focused on three primary themes:
• Delivering evidence-based treatment in rural communities.
• Coordinating services to create a comprehensive system of care.
• Utilizing opioid settlement funds to implement sustainable improvements.
Participants engaged with national thought leaders and local practitioners. With a vision toward efficient investment of settlement resources, participants discussed pathways to overcome obstacles and pursue new opportunities.
“County leadership in this endeavor is extremely important. As advocates, we must work with our municipal partners and use the strength of narrative to lay the foundation for how we overcome the cycle of addiction,” Puckett said. “Good economics, community revitalization and partnerships with our state and federal partners is essential.”
