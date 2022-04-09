Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett witnessed an historic event in the nation’s history in Washington, D.C. Friday.
Puckett attended the confirmation celebration of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, held on the White House lawn with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Jackson is the first African-American woman to have a seat on the nation’s High Court and was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday with a bipartisan 53-47 vote.
“Today was a monumentally historic day,” Puckett said after the event. “I was honored to accept an invitation from President Biden to attend the celebration of confirmation for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.”
Puckett said he was invited through his position on the board of the National Association of Counties.
“To be able to represent Mercer County in such high regard was humbling beyond measure,” he said. “For me, today’s event symbolized the best of what America is and what it can provide…. unlimited possibilities! There are no politics in possibilities!”
Puckett said Jackson’s speech was moving.
“To hear Judge Jackson speak of family, community, and the power of opportunity in a world that is so divided, I found her speech to be tearfully inspirational,” he said. “What she has accomplished, and what we celebrated today, will transform the power of hope in every community across our nation.”
Puckett said he has supported Jackson and is convinced she will help unify people and strengthen the court.
“My hope is that we, as a society, look at unification as the new mantra, and put the petty politics and rancor to rest,” he said. “I am confident that she will strengthen our judicial system and rule on law and not partisanship.”
During her speech, Jackson put her confirmation in historical perspective.
“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” she said. “But we’ve made it. We’ve made it. All of us.”
Jackson said children are telling her “that they see now more than ever that here in America anything is possible. They also tell me that I am a role model, which I take both as an opportunity and as a huge responsibility.”
“I am feeling up to the task, primarily because I know that I am not alone,” she said. “I am standing on the shoulders of my own role models, generations of Americans who never had anything close to this kind of opportunity, but who got up every day and went to work believing in the promise of America, showing others through their determination and, yes, their perseverance that good, good things can be done in this great country.”
Biden said her confirmation had “nothing to do with me. We’re going to look back and see this as a moment of real change in American history.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
