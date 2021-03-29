PRINCETON — Mercer County and other southern West Virginia counties will benefit from a federal act that will see the largest investment in local governments in history, according to a county commissioner who also chairs a national counties organization.
For over a year, counties have been outlining the urgent need for additional federal funding necessary to recover, rebuild and serve residents. Now that the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act now is law, counties will get this needed funding, according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett, who is chair of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Rural Action Caucus.
Counties of all sizes applauded the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act and commended President Biden for signing this historic legislation into law, Puckett said. While the ARP recognizes counties’ vast responsibilities to care for our most vulnerable residents – our sick, unemployed, elderly and youth – it is particularly critical to America’s rural counties.
“Rural counties are the heart of this country. We are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, a year of battling this unprecedented public health and economic crisis has left us in dire fiscal straits,” Puckett stated. “The critical aid in the ARP is an investment in rural communities – and in our nation,” he said. “The ARP will help support broadband expansion and close the gap in coverage only exacerbated by the pandemic as we have spent the past year trying to conduct our daily lives – work, school, medical appointments and more – from home.”
Rural counties also welcome aid that will upgrade and modernize our infrastructure, including water and sewer systems,” Puckett stated.
“We will invest the aid in the American Rescue Plan Act wisely, creating safer, stronger communities and better lives for our residents,” he said.
“Too many of our rural communities are afflicted with blight. Now is the time to rebuild and revitalize our counties,” Puckett added. “Can you imagine what we could do to improve economic mobility, help our communities recover, and improve lives and livelihoods, by beautifying – saving – rural America? We will do just that with the help of the American Rescue Plan Act.”
Mercer County will be receiving about $11.4 million, Puckett told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
“The City of Bluefield is getting around $4 million, and the City of Princeton is around $2 million,” he said. “Every municipality will get funding through the American Rescue Plan. Right now we’re working with the State Auditor’s Office to try and hopefully bring together our collective resources to address some of our most primary concerns.”
These concerns include broadband internet access, water, sewer and other infrastructure-based initiatives.
“This is an opportunity to rebuild our communities with generational impact,” Puckett said. “Every county will have a few special projects, but ultimately the goal is to bring multiple resources together to get these big items taken care of.”
The major goal is to see projects go across county lines. If an infrastructure project started in one county reaches the border with another, then that second county could have the funds needed to extend that project, he said.
The Mercer County Commission recently approved a new abandoned and dilapidated buildings ordinance to address the decaying structures found across the county. Puckett said that he hopes the American Rescue Plan Act funds can to used to help address that problem.
“I would also say that I have continued to advocate with our congressional members for the ability to mobilize these funds for infrastructure projects; but infrastructure can also mean dealing with dilapidated properties and so my comment is that you can build up a community by tearing some things down,” Puckett stated. “I think 100 years ago we saw our communities build and we had a clean slate from which to build from, and this is the perfect opportunity to help that process and I know this administration will be really looking at broad-based infrastructure initiatives within the next few weeks.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
