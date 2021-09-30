BLUEFIELD — Tricia Johnston has resigned as publisher of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, and from her role as regional publisher of sister newspapers The Register-Herald in Beckley and the Times West Virginian in Fairmont. CNHI, LLC, parent company of the papers, said there would be no change in their day-to-day operations.
Publisher departs
