BLUEFIELD — Finding alternatives for rural residents who don’t have access to public transportation was a topic Monday when area officials and residents met with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Meeting at the Bluefield Area Transit Headquarters along John Nash Boulevard, representatives with the state Department of Transportation Division of Public Transit worked on updating the coordinated human services transportation plans for most of the state’s planning and development regions.
The Department of Transportation is conducting a series of meetings across the state, and this is the one that was regional for us,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said later. “It brought together all of the southern regional members that could talk about service delivery, everything from substance use to just general needs in public transportation, working with the elderly, so you had the Commission on Aging, CASE West Virginia, and people from Summers, Raleigh, Monroe, McDowell and Wyoming Counties were all there.”
Puckett said that transportation is “a big issue” because not everyone in rural West Virginia has access to public bus routes. There are some alternatives to public buses, but not all communities have the internet services needed to use them.
“We look at ride sharing programs like Uber or Lyft and you start thinking how you can use those services,” Puckett said. “Well, if you don’t have wi-fi up in those areas, you’re not going to be able to use those services. So, how can we take off some of the barriers to transportation and get people they services they need?”
Several people attending the meeting told transportation officials about people who cannot reach medical services.
“It can end in tragedy in many cases, but (department of transit is) really trying to work on ways to be able to resolve that thing and I think it was a good productive meeting as far as that,” said Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer.
Finding new alternatives such as volunteers providing rides to people in need could help, Archer said.
“If you live around here for any extended period of time, you realize we don’t have as much public transportation as we can,” he stated. “I think what the key may well be is to try to create a network of people in the community who would be willing to help out with those things. But we have a lot of folks who do that already. It is a challenge that we have to meet as a community and as a group. There’s just scant few opportunities for public transit in many parts of West Virginia.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
