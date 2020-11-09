BLUEFIELD, Va. — Law enforcement officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a breaking and entering and assault that occurred Monday morning in the Deerfield Estates area of Tazewell County.
“We received a 911 call early Monday morning,” Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said. “The report came in of a breaking and entering and assault in the Deerfield Estates area of Tazewell County.”
Hieatt said the incident occurred around 7 a.m., so they are seeking suspects who may have been in the area late Sunday night to early Monday morning.
The suspect is a white male, who was wearing jeans, a dark jacket or hoodie, and a dark gator face mask, Hieatt said.
Police canvassed the area Monday, and planned to be back in the neighborhood Tuesday morning.
“If anyone saw any strange vehicles or strange people walking around the area, please call us,” Hieatt said.
Hieatt also asked that homeowners with security cameras review their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if they captured any suspicious behavior.
Detective Briana Baldridge is lead investigator on the case. She can be reached at 276-988-1166.
Hieatt said tips can also be called in to 911 or sent via a private message on the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case with assistance from the Bluefield, Va., Police Department
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
