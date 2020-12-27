Residents of the two Virginias were outraged in early January when the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported the story of a Bluewell man who bludgeoned a puppy to death in full view of the local elementary school.
The incident occurred Jan. 9 around 2 p.m. in a yard beside Kinser Apartments in Bluewell.
John Michael Wimmer, 25, and Justin McKinley Mitchelson, 31, both residents of the apartment complex, were charged with felony animal cruelty, Senior Trooper D.B. Whited, with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, said.
Wimmer admittedly killed the puppy in declarations given at the crime scene. He is the cousin of Mitchelson, the owner of the dog. The men claimed the puppy was sick, and needed to be put out of its misery.
Authorities were alerted to the incident when the parent of a Bluewell Elementary School student called 911 to report the abuse. The parent was at the school to pick up her child from the day’s classes.
At the scene shortly after 2 p.m., Mercer County Animal Control Officer Kallie Conley was seen picking up the puppy’s bloody and beaten body and carrying it to a vehicle.
Conley and Animal Control Officer Elizabeth Syres then wrapped the pup in a blanket before placing it in a metal crate.
The Animal Control officers and West Virginia State Police troopers on scene were solemn as Wimmer loudly proclaimed that he had no other option. He said the puppy “drank Lysol, and had laid in the floor for hours.”
Wimmer put the puppy on a stump and beat it to death with a log, Whited stated at the scene.
Animal control officers said the puppy was about eight weeks old and weighed no more than 5 pounds. It was taken Jan. 10 to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg,Va. where a veterinarian performed a necropsy.
According to the report, the puppy showed no signs of toxicity indicating that it had consumed Lysol, Whited said. The veterinarian’s findings did show that the puppy had pneumonia, a ringworm infestation and some cardiac malfunction.
A veterinarian could have treated the ringworm problem and the pneumonia, Whited said.
Wimmer later pleaded guilty to felony animal cruelty as well as an unrelated felony charge of fleeing police with reckless indifference.
In November, he was sentenced to one to five years in prison on each charge by Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William Sadler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.