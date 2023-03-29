BLUEFIELD — A public meeting is being conducted April 3 at the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters along John Nash Boulevard to focus on transportation needs in West Virginia for older adults, individuals with disabilities and the general public
West Virginia Department of Transportation Division of Public Transit is updating the coordinated human services transportation plans for a majority of the state’s planning and development regions, according to a statement from the division of public transite. A series of public meetings will be held to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation and, more importantly, to listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride, and/or operates public, private or human service agency transportation resources.
The meeting will be about the coordinated Plan Input Meeting for McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming Counties in Region I.
The meetings will begin with a brief presentation of the plan’s purpose, according to state officials. Following the presentation there will be an open discussion about specific needs for transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment, or any other reason. Public, private and non-profit transportation providers, human service agencies, and any individual who needs transportation should attend.
The meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon on April 3 at the Bluefield Area Transit headquarters along John Nash Boulevard.
The public is encouraged to attend the following meeting to learn more about the plan and share their input, state officials said. Agencies who receive or intend to receive funding under the Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 Program must participate in coordination planning. Parking is available at the facility.
All meeting locations are wheelchair accessible. Anyone who requires an auxiliary aid, service for effective communication or would like to obtain instructions for virtual participation, should contact Bethany Renner by phone at (937) 299-5007 or email brenner@rlsandassoc.com.
3208 John Nash Blvd.
Contact: Bethany Renner, Associate, RLS & Associates, (937) 299-5007 (office) or brenner@rlsandassoc.com
Bill Robinson, Executive Director, Division of Multimodal-Facilities-Transit Section, West Virginia Department of Transportation, (304) 558-0428 (office) or bill.c.robinson@wv.gov
Residents are asked to provide their input through the public survey available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WVPlans. Paper versions of the survey are available upon request by calling (937) 299-5007.
For additional information, contact Bethany Renner with RLS & Associates at (937) 299-5007 or Bill Robinson with West Virginia Department of Transportation at (304) 558-0428.
Meetings are taking place per region across the state and are listed below. Please note the counties primarily impacted following each date and location.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
