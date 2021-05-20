CHARLESTON — Public hearings connected with a proposed rate hike for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers are being held in June, the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia announced Wednesday.
In late April, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) and Vegetation Management Program (VMP) filings to PSC that would raise residential customer rates by about 6 percent.
The company requested an increase of $73 million in the amount collected for ENEC, and a continuation of the current VMP rates, to take effect Sept. 1, Appalachian Power officials said in their announcement. If approved as proposed, residential customer rates would rise approximately 6 percent, a monthly increase of $8.10 for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours or $16.20 for a customer using 2,000 kilowatt-hours.
Both of the public hearings will be held via video conference instead of in-person meetings. Directions for how to participate will be posted on the Commission website, www.psc.state.wv.us, under the Hot Topics section by May 27, according to Karen Hall, public information specialist for the PSC.
People who do not have a computer or do not wish to use one have other ways to share their concerns with the PSC, she stated.
“They can participate by phone if they want to if they’re with a computer,” Hall said.
The PSC’s Information Technology (IT) department will be posting instructions by May 27 on how participate in the public hearings by telephone, Hall said. The instructions will be listed under Hot Topics on the PSC’s website.
Letters sent to the PSC can also be used to express concerns about the proposed rate hike. These letters can be mailed to 201 Brooks Street, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323 c/o the Executive Secretary, Hall said.
“Public comment is an intergal part of any case like this,” she stated.
The first public comment hearing is for Case No. 20-1040-E-CN, the companies’ application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the internal modifications necessary to comply with federal environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer, and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 2.
The second public comment hearing is for Case No. 20-1012-E-P, a petition for implementation of an experimental infrastructure investment tracker and surcharge. That hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
“Providing opportunities to solicit input from customers and stakeholders and listening to the public is an important part of deciding cases,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “The Commissioners are truly interested in what the public thinks about these important issues and provides various opportunities to hear from all customers and parties.”
