CHARLESTON — Public hearings concerning environmental regulations at coal-fired generating plants and a petition for implementing an experimental infrastructure investment tracker and surcharge were announced Wednesday by the Public Service Commission (PSC) of West Virginia.
The Public Service Commission is holding two public comment hearings on cases involving Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company. Both hearings will be held via videoconference. Directions for how to participate will be posted on the Commission website, www.psc.state.wv.us, under the Hot Topics section by May 27.
The first public comment hearing is for Case No. 20-1040-E-CN, the companies’ application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the internal modifications necessary to comply with federal environmental regulations at the Amos, Mountaineer, and Mitchell coal-fired generating plants. The hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 2.
The second public comment hearing is for Case No. 20-1012-E-P, a petition for implementation of an experimental infrastructure investment tracker and surcharge. That hearing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8.
People who want to make their thoughts known to the PSA,but choose not to participate in a public comment hearing, may send a letter to the Commission at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or they can submit a comment on the commission’s website.
“Providing opportunities to solicit input from customers and stakeholders and listening to the public is an important part of deciding cases,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “The Commissioners are truly interested in what the public thinks about these important issues and provides various opportunities to hear from all customers and parties.”
In late April, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) and Vegetation Management Program (VMP) filings to PSC that would raise residential customer rates by about 6 percent.
Public hearings have not been scheduled yet for these filings, according to the PSC.
The company requested an increase of $73 million in the amount collected for ENEC, and a continuation of the current VMP rates, to take effect Sept. 1, Appalachian Power officials said in their announcement.
If approved as proposed, residential customer rates would rise approximately 6 percent, a monthly increase of $8.10 for a customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours or $16.20 for a customer using 2,000 kilowatt-hours.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
