TAZEWELL, Va. — A public hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 1 for Tazewell County residents about water and sewer rate increases being driven by inflation.
A public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Tazewell County Public Service Authority Building at 168 Tazewell Mall Circle in Tazewell, Va. The authority will hear comments concerning a six-year schedule of water and sewer rate increases beginning Sept. 1 this year.
“They won’t be increased as much as in the past, but with inflation being the way it is, we have to,” said PSA Administrator Jan Cordle.
The cost of equipment and supplies needed for the PSA’s operations has increased by about a third, Cordle said.
Cordle said that a public hearing still must be held before the new rates are implemented.
“It’s three percent for the nine months this year, and two percent afterward for the following five years, which is just minimal,” she said.
According to the rate schedule published July 13 in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, up to 1,000 gallons of water will cost $27.09 starting Sept. 1, then increase to $27.90 by July 1, 2023. Rates will continue to increase until they reach $$31.41 for up to 1,000 gallons of water by July 1, 2027.
The Tazewell County PSA had a gradual increase in rates during the prior six months for a capital improvement project designed to keep infrastructure like water lines up to date, Cordle said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
