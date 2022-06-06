PRINCETON – A rate increase which would add $18.41 a month to power bills will be the topic of a public comment hearing that is coming June 27 to Mercer County.
The Public Service Commission has scheduled four public comment hearings on the Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) case filed by Appalachian Power Company and Wheeling Power Company.
A local public comment hearing will be conducted June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 W. Main Street in Princeton in Judge William Sadler’s Courtroom. The hearing begins at 5:30 p.m.
Another comment hearing will be held July 26 at the PSC Headquarters on 201 Brooks Street in Charleston. That hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m.
"The ENEC rate review is a narrow, special purpose rate proceeding for electric utilities that allows recovery of certain prudently incurred costs for fuel, purchased power, purchased transmission costs and construction costs for specific projects," according to the state PSC's announcement Monday.
In late April, Appalachian Power submitted its Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request this week to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia (PSC) requesting a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate, which would add $18.41 to monthly residential power bills.
The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. The company makes regular filings for ENEC adjustments.
Additional information, including documents filed in the case and the full procedural schedule, may be found on the commission’s website at www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 22-0393-E-ENEC.
Two other hearings are being held in other parts of the state. One will take place at the Ohio County Courthouse on 1500 Chapline Street in Wheeling. A second is scheduled to take place June 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse on 100 E. Washington Street in Huntington. Both hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m.
