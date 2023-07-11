PRINCETON — Power companies’ request for a rate increase will be among the topics Wednesday when the Public Service Commission of West Virginia holds a public comment hearing at the Mercer County Courthouse.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia will hold a public comment hearing on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Judge Sadler’s Courtroom on the second floor of the Mercer County Courthouse, 1501 W. Main Street in Princeton.
The purpose of this hearing is to listen to public opinion, concerns and ideas concerning Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s three most recent Expanded Net Energy Costs (ENEC) cases.
Officials with the state PSC will hear comments related to the companies’ request for a rate increase of approximately $641.7 million in the 2023 ENEC case, according to a statement Monday from the PSC.
Officials would like to hear the public’s comments in relation to the 2021 and 2022 cases that specifically concern the Independent Technical Prudency Review of the Actions Affecting the Operations of Amos, Mountaineer, and Mitchell Coal Plants.
“We look forward to this opportunity to meet face-to-face with the public,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “We highly value the feedback from the public when making decisions on cases such as these.”
More information on this case can be found on the PSC website: www.psc.state.wv.us. Click on “Case Information” and access Case Nos. 21-0339-E-ENEC, 22-0393-E-ENEC, and 23-0377-E-ENEC.
