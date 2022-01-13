By JEFF HARVEY
for the Princeton Times
PRINCETON — Mercer County’s only fire training center, the Princeton Fire Department’s Fire Training Center, is undergoing renovations to its facilities.
“The current facility is 21 years old and we’ve exceeded its lifespan,” Princeton Fire Department Chief Matt Mould said.
The facility, according to Mould, has three buildings, a burn building, a SCBA trailer and a three-story fire tower.
“We’re looking to replace some things already there and trying to salvage anything we can. Our burn building, where we face live fire training, will be getting new containers to replace existing ones,” he said.
The SCBA trailer, where firefighters undergo closed room training, has already gained new propane plumbing and new tanks, Mould said.
As for the fire tower, Mould said the center supports had either sunk or settled.
“We’ve had contractors come in to study the building and they were of the opinion that the building could be salvaged at a lower cost than building a new one. In fact, it would be at half the cost,” he said.
The center recently received a $25,000 anonymous donation and the Princeton City Council added $25,000 in December. On Tuesday, the Bluefield City Board approved a $25,000 contribution to the project.
“I think it’s great that Princeton and Bluefield are working together to improve the center,” Mould said.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
