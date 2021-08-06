PRINCETON — Area residents who desire to participate in a public hearing regarding Suddenlink’s quality of service will have to travel to Beckley, as no local hearings will be held in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission announced Thursday that two public hearings would be held on the Suddenlink case, and they will be in Charleston and Beckley. The Beckley hearing will be held on Monday, August 23, at 5 p.m. at the ceremonial courtroom at the Raleigh County Courthouse. The Charleston hearing will be held on Tuesday, August 24, at 10:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m. in the commission’s main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street.
Susan Small, a spokesperson for the PSC, confirmed to the Daily Thursday that no public hearing would be in held in Mercer County, even though a large percentage of residents in Mercer County are served by Suddenlink, particularly in the greater Princeton area. That means local residents will have to travel to Beckley, and pay turnpike tolls, in order to participate in a public hearing on the matter.
“Those are the only two planned at this time,” Small said of public hearings in the Suddenlink case. “The closest we have right now is in Raleigh County.”
Small said residents who can’t travel to Beckley or Charleston can write a letter addressing their concerns in the case. Letters can be sent to the West Virginia Public Service Commission at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, W.Va., 25301. She said comments also can be submitted through the commission’s website.
Because there will be a time limit for speakers at the public hearing, Small said those individuals who write letters or submit comments online will be able to provide more detailed information — as there is no limit on how long the letters or email comments can be.
Small said the Charleston hearing also will be livestreamed for those individuals who would like to watch it online.
The commission announced earlier this summer that it had received more than 1,900 quality of service complaints regarding Suddenlink service, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, and the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service.
The PSC said in July it was ordering Suddenlink Communications to show why it should not be required to take specific remedial steps to improve service to customers and why the commission should not impose penalties as authorized by state law.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
