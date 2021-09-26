BLUEFIELD — Maples Nursing Home in Bluefield has the highest percentage of residents who have been vaccinated in area long-term care facilities, but almost all are above the national average.
Maples and Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) are the only facilities in the area that have reached the 80-percent mark on the number of staff vaccinated.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Serves, Maples Nursing Home has seen 97.5 percent of residents vaccinated and 80 percent of staff.
At PHCC, 93.3 percent of residents have been vaccinated and 80.5 percent of staff.
Other facilities also fare well.
McDowell Nursing and Rehab Center in Gary has 95.6 percent of residents vaccinated and 73.9 percent of staff.
Here are percentages of vaccinations for other facilities:
• Stonerise Princeton: 87.7 percent of residents and 59.6 percent of staff.
• Stonerise Monroe County (Lindside): 77.2 percent of residents and 56.3 percent of staff.
• Mercer Nursing & Rehab: 83.1 percent of residents and 52.9 percent of staff.
• Heritage Hall Rich Creek; 89.7 percent of residents and 61.7 percent of staff.
• Heritage Hall of Tazewell: 86.3 percent of residents and 57.5 percent of staff.
• Heritage Hall of Grundy: 87.2 percent of residents and 64.1 percent of staff.
• Bland County Nurshing and Rehab: 82.4 percent of residents and 77.3 percent of staff.
The average percentage of all facilities of residents vaccinated is 88.2 percent with the average percentage of vaccinated staff at 66.3 percent.
The most recent data from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) show the average for residents is above both state averages (83 percent in West Virginia and 84 percent in Virginia).
But the average of staff vaccinated is slightly below West Virginia’s 67 precent and below Virginia’s 74 percent.
On a national comparison, almost all local facilities surpass averages.
According to a recent analysis of government data by the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), the national average for vaccinated residents is 78 percent and the national average for staff is 56.7 percent.
Only 20 percent of long-term care facilities in the country have reached the goal of having 75 percent of staff vaccinated, the analysis said.
However, both the AARP and CDC statistics do not include all long-term care facilities or reflect updated data that is not yet available.
Regardless, the local statistics are overall good news.
Jennifer Marrs, Maples Nursing Home administrator, said she is proud the facility has done so well and the percentage of residents vaccinated will soon be 100 percent
“They just want to do it,” she said of both residents and staff. “Some staff are considering it as well.”
Marrs said it has not been a matter of offering incentives or pushing people, it has been about providing the facts and overcoming hesitancy.
“I was hesitant in the beginning,” she said. “It was new and we didn’t know enough about it.”
Marrs said she shared many of the same concerns as others, including possible long-term side effects and it was developed too quickly.
But that all changed as the vaccines proved to be safe and effective, she added.
She also said even with a high vaccination rate and a dedicated staff who follow strict protocol, the facility had eight residents die during the December-January surge.
“We thought we were doing great,” she said. “We still don’t know how it got into this facility.”
A few positive cases among staff have surfaced during the current Delta surge, but none among residents.
“One staff member tested positive and then we tested for two weeks,” she said, with two more positive cases among staff. But testing is now over for that and the outbreak has ended.
Marrs also said there is only so much a facility can do about vaccinations because they are not required and it is up to the individual.
On occasion, a family member may not want a resident vaccinated, she said, and a high turnover rate among staff can create a lower percentage of those vaccinated than may ordinarily be seen.
A labor shortage in the industry has been reported nationwide.
President Joe Biden last month also proposed a vaccine mandate for all staff in long-term facilities at the risk of losing Medicare and Medicaid funding.
The possible impact of that also comes at a time when the effectiveness of the vaccines are waning. again putting the most vulnerable population at risk without booster shots. The Pfizer booster shot has now been approved for those 65 and older and the Moderna booster is being evaluated.
A recent study by the CDC found that the effectiveness of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines among nursing home residents has declined from 74.7 percent in March through May to 53.1 percent in June and July.
The vaccines have been effective though.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services reported that nursing homes were hit hard by the pandemic, with facilities across the country reporting more than 33,000 cases and 6,000 deaths a week before vaccines were available.
But six months after widespread vaccinations, cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities dropped by nearly 99 percent, with the majority of residents at long-term care facilities fully vaccinated.
Outbreaks in long-term care facilities in West Virginia had fallen into the single digits in early July, but Gov. Jim Justice reported that number has been rising during the Delta surge, up to 71 active outbreaks on Friday, according to the DHHR.
Deaths have also risen again across a broader spectrum of ages, but most are still over the age of 65.
On Aug. 11, the death toll stood at 2,974 in West Virginia after as the Delta surge was getting into full swing.
On Friday, a total of 3,523 COVID-related deaths had been reported, a rise of 549 in just six weeks, almost 100 deaths a week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
