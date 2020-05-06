PRINCETON — This year’s Mercer County Fair has been canceled because of concerns related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Initially set for July 31 and Aug. 1 this year, the fair will be held Aug. 6-7 in 2021.
“Sadly, the Mercer County Fair has had to cancel for 2020,” said Fair President Steve Johnston. “Due to attendance limits, and possible community viral spread, the directors have made the difficult decision to cancel for this year. We hope everyone will mark August 6 and 7, 2021, and join us next year.”
Johnston said the situation with the virus is too unpredictable, which made it impossible to do the proper planning.
The fair is held at PikeView High School and the fair’s exhibition hall is located inside the school.
“That is so close to when school will start, we would not be sure if we could use it,” he said, referring to cleaning in preparation for school.
Other events include the youth rodeo and concerts, which may still be restricted as far as attendance is concerned.
“We don’t know how many people could come and we have to have the money from the gate,” he said.
Johnston said it’s a matter of making sure everybody’s health is protected as well as having a viable fair for everyone to enjoy.
