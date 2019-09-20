PRINCETON — At the September meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health this week, Health Department Administrator Susan Kadar reported to the board about their Harm Reduction Program, more specifically, the needle exchange clinic.
The Health Department held its first “run-through” clinic at the end of August and its first official one last week. The clinics will be held every second and fourth Thursday of the month.
“We have been trying to get this started for months. We have been working to get this initiated and we had not had a meeting in a couple of months so I was reporting to them that it had been started, that we had gotten all of our supplies in, all of our paperwork in order, so we were good to continue,” Kadar said of her report to the board in an interview on Thursday.
The kits available during these clinics include alcohol pads, cookers, cotton balls and 10 needles each, available for distribution. Kadar said the Mercer County Board of Health took the initiative to get the program going to help decrease the rate of communicable disease in Mercer County.
According to all three Mercer County Commissioners, Gene Buckner, Bill Archer and Greg Puckett, they were not aware of the new program, including the needle exchange clinic. Both Buckner and Archer declined to comment at this time.
In addition, Vice President of the Mercer County Board of Health, Dr. Randy Maxwell and Board Chairman Robert Stevens, D.D.S. were not available for comment at the time of printing.
“This is encouraging to see that our health department is taking on the challenge of addiction,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “We understand that the health impacts, due to the opioid crisis, are extreme and that we need to take all measures necessary to protect the public.”
“We have been having high hepatitis rates and we have found that the reason behind this is intravenous drug users and when you have high hepatitis rates, you can also get into high HIV, which we are not experiencing at the moment, but it could come hand in hand,” Kadar said. “Our aim is to try to prevent that because when you share needles, it is just passing whatever diseases they may have around.”
In 2016, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that of the 220 counties most vulnerable to an HIV outbreak in the United States, 28 are in W.Va.
A W.Va. HIV Epidemiologic Profile published in 2017 by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources echoes many of the same HIV outbreak concerns, citing the 2016 CDC report.
“All the conditions are suitable for an outbreak of HIV in West Virginia due to the high number of persons who inject drugs (PWID), consistent supply of narcotics and PWID who may not be aware of their HIV positive status,” page 52 of the report reads. “The West Virginia Bureau for Public Health has been coordinating with local health departments, treatment centers and non-profit organizations providing syringe services programs throughout the State in order to reduce the risk of rapid transmission of HIV infection due to IDU (Injection Drug Use). Research has shown that syringe access and disposal programs are the most effective, evidence-based HIV prevention tool for PWID.”
In a Sept. 20, 2018 presentation on Harm Reduction programs by Elizabeth Coffey, W.Va. State Harm Reduction Program Coordinator, she cited that of those living with HIV, co-infection rates with hepatitis C among PWIDs and needle sharers are 80 percent.
“Most people with hepatitis C are unaware of their infection,” Coffey’s 2018 presentation reads. “This can result in significant damage to the liver including the development of life-threatening conditions. Among people living with HIV, liver disease due to hepatitis C is the most common cause of non-AIDS related death.”
According to page 62 of the HIV Epidemiologic Profile, Mercer County had 46 people living with diagnosed HIV in 2016. The adjusted population by county (due to the 2010 Census adjusted by the estimated 2016 population) of Mercer County is 63,773, leaving the “Crude rate by County” of Mercer County at 72.1 rate of reported cases of HIV.
Furthermore, on April 29, 2019, the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources released a Health Advisory with recommendations for routine HIV testing and available resources for healthcare providers. “The Bureau for Public Health, in collaboration with local and federal partners, is responding to an increase in newly diagnosed HIV among PWID in West Virginia.”
The Mercer County Health Department clinics will include education from staff, advising PWID referrals for drug abuse treatment and referring them through the on-site clinic for HIV and hepatitis testing.
“I hope that we continue to screen as many individuals as possible so that we can truly understand the magnitude of the problem within our county,” Puckett said. “The statistics show that Mercer County is at a possible level for an outbreak and has had Hepatitis C issues for some time so we need to make sure that we continue developing new strategies to solve a problem before it becomes an even greater crisis.”
According to Kadar, the Health Department already does hepatitis testing, HIV testing and all communicable diseases, and those have to be reported to the Health Department for them to investigate and make sure it is not spreading through the county.
“We are not trying to help them continue their habit, we are coming at it from a public health standpoint and disease control,” Kadar said. “We will be educating on the safety of clean needles and how hepatitis and HIV are spread.”
The Health Department has largely been depending on word of mouth and facilities like halfway houses and food pantries to get the word out about the clinics. Kadar said she could not give specific numbers, but there had been “some interest” at the most recent clinic.
“We are not affiliated with the other counties right now, it is only Mercer,” Kadar said. “All contacts are confidential. We are not asking for personal information, they have a number they go by instead of giving their name. They will be given a card, with an embossed number on it and that is their ID for the clinic.”
While the Mercer County Board of Health is not affiliated with other counties on this project, Kadar mentioned that other counties in southern W.Va. are doing what they can to prevent the spread of disease.
“Wyoming, McDowell and Summers counties, in addition to Mercer, are all experiencing the same issues with overdoses and high disease rates,” Kadar said. “We in southern W.Va. are trying to get something going to combat the problem. Our board took the initiative to get the program going in full and strong, to get these rates down.”
Kadar said the Mercer County Health Department has enough supplies for 200 people for one year. However, due to funding, she said it would be a year-by-year endeavor.
“We have enough funding put back in our budget to sustain it for this year. I am looking at grants and other opportunities to keep it going in the future,” Kadar said. “Praise God, maybe in a year, things will be better in southern W.Va. with some of the monies coming down for treatment facilities.”
