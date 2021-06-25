BRAMWELL — Local bird lovers are being asked to stop feeding birds and setting up bird baths until an unidentified virus that is infecting wild birds can be contained.
Notices asking residents to put away and clean bird feeders and bird bathes have been posted for all of West Virginia and in Virginia, according to Wendy Perrone, executive director of the Three Rivers Avian Center in Hinton.
The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources is asking that bird feeders and suet feeders be discontinued until further notice. Perrone said that hummingbird feeders can stay out, but they should be kept clean and their sugar water should be kept fresh.
Perrone told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that she has not seen the disease among the birds being housed at the Three Rivers Avian Center. It could appear in areas where wild birds congregate such as Bluefield and Princeton.
“From our experience right here we’re not seeing it, but they’re seeing it where birds are concentrated,” she said. “But the advisory is covering all of West Virginia. Virginia already has the advisory out, and in Kentucky and pretty much all the surrounding states.”
Starlings, blue jays, robins, grackles and brown-headed cowbirds seem to be taking the biggest hit, although other species are also affected, according to Perrone. Symptoms include swollen eyes with a crusty discharge, breathing trouble, blood from the mouth and weakness. Death often seems to come quickly to the affected bird. The disease seems to be a virus and scientists are working to find out what it is and how to stop it.
“We haven’t seen any of that around here at all, and hopefully if everybody stays calm and keeps their bird feeders in, it will be OK,” she said.
In Bramwell, Kelly Murphy-Eller, who lives at the Edward Cooper Sr. House in Bramwell, said her husband took down their five bird feeders Thursday morning after reading the Three River Avian Center’s notice.
“It said to take them down, there’s a virus,” she recalled. “My husband came out here and took them down. But I usually have some beautiful birds. I have Baltimore Orioles, I have rose-crested grosbeaks. I have woodpeckers, all kinds. I have the downy, the pileated, the redhead. I have a lot of birds and they’re such a joy to watch from my kitchen window. I’m really sad that this virus has affected them.”
She described how she watches birds from her kitchen window each morning and throughout the day.
“They’re just so beautiful,” Murphy-Eller said. “They’re part of God’s nature, and it would be such a dull world without our pretty birds and the things that God has created.”
“I just hope it goes away as fast as it came or whatever,” she added. “I know it’s supposed to produce a discharge in birds’ eyes, they get swollen, so I do hope they’ll find something that will cure it because we have a really have a diverse area where we have a lot of birds. Sometimes I have a blue heron that comes down the river. We’ve just got a lot of things here, and Bramwell is called a bird sanctuary. Back in 1988 I think it was there was sign over on the Duhring Street Bridge that said bird sanctuary. It’s faded out right now.”
The avian center recommended the following measures:
• Cease feeding birds until this wildlife mortality event has concluded.
• Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10 percent bleach solution.
• Avoid handling birds, but wear disposable gloves if handling is necessary.
• Keep pets away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.
• People who see sick or dead birds on your property, can contact the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) or their state wildlife agency district office for further information and instructions. Perrone recommended contacting the DNR near Beckley at 304-256-6946.
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) had the same recommendations for containing the virus. Wildlife managers started receiving reports about the virus last May in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC.
If birds must be removed, place them in a sealable plastic bag for disposal with household trash, Virgina DWR official recommended.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.