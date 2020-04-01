CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice issued two executive orders Tuesday: Stop all elective surgeries at hospitals in the state and close all private campgrounds to new arrivals from out of state.
Justice made the announcements at a press conference as further measures related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“I am now signing an executive order to suspend all elective medical procedures,” he said. “This is being done to conserve PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for healthcare workers.”
That order went into effect at midnight Tuesday.
“Also today, I am issuing an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to all new arrivals by out-of-state residents,” he said. “If you are already here (for two weeks), you are good to go in private campgrounds.”
Those who have already arrived and self-quarantined can stay. “But new arrivals from out of state, we are shut down to you,” he said.
Justice on Monday closed all campgrounds at state parks.
“We are trying to protect us from another state contaminating or infecting thousands,” he said. “We are moving in the right way here, all the statistics show just that.”
Justice said 3.8 percent to 4 percent of those tested for the coronavirus in the state test positive, well below the national average of 8 percent 9 percent and far below statistics in New York City that are between 30 percent and 50 percent.
Keeping the positive rate below 4 percent is the goal, he said, adding that if it ever climbed as high as New York City’s, “our hospitals would be overrun. It would be a catastrophe. It can’t happen here.”
Justice said he understands how difficult it is to follow the orders related to stopping the spread of the virus.
“This is a terrible inconvenience,” he said of the many measures the state has taken to avoid spread of the virus, including a stay at home order, essential workforce only and social distancing. “But we have been really good at what we have been doing. We have been serious.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, a WVU faculty member who has been named the Covid-19 Czar by Justice, said the strategy in the state is working.
“We are seeing around the country that metro areas are starting to see the same surge,” he said, adding that the moves made to stay at home and prepare for it are important. “We have seen great benefit from the work done so far … This is absolutely a team effort.”
Justice also responded to a question posed about barring people from out of state to use camping facilities here and if it infringes on people’s constitutional rights.
“We are dealing with a pandemic,” he said. “People are dying all over the country. I am trying to do everything I can to protect our people.”
Justice said if someone is told to leave who is not self-quarantining, they could be obstructing justice, adding that even if he loses (a possible legal challenge) at the end of the day, “I am protecting our people.”
Justice also said he is “cautiously optimistic” that schools will reopen after April 30, but he also realizes if they do it could interfere with the May 12 primary.
“We can’t expose our children to exposure in polls,” he said, referring to many schools used as voting precincts. “I would love to see the election on time … but you don’t have a lot of room with the April 30 date (set by Pres. Donald Trump to reconsider social distancing measures).
Justice was to meet with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Secretary of State Mac Warner Tuesday afternoon to discuss the issue.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.