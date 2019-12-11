BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield, Va., has joined five other towns in the state as well several cities and, at last count, almost 50 counties to become a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Town council unanimously passed the sanctuary resolution Tuesday evening, saying the town is concerned Gov. Ralph Northam will push legislation next year that “could be interpreted … as infringing upon the constitutional rights of the law-abiding citizens of the town of Bluefield, Virginia to keep and bear arms or … as imposing unnecessary restrictions on the Second Amendment rights of the law-abiding citizens of the Town of Bluefield… “
The resolution refers to Northam’s gun control plans as well as the fact that both the House and the Senate in the General Assembly will be controlled by Democrats.
Northam has said dealing with gun violence is a top priority for his administration and he wants to pursue “common sense” gun controls.
Proposals already pre-filed or on the agenda include banning the sale of assault weapons, returning to the one-handgun-a-month law and requiring universal background checks on all gun purchases and trades.
Northam has tweaked the assault weapon bill to grandfather in those who have purchased those weapons when the law would be enacted. Background checks are currently only required when purchasing from a dealer.
A move to declare Second Amendment sanctuaries began after the November general election, starting out in rural areas but now spreading around the state.
Councilman Ron Holt said the move does not involve “fearmongering,” it’s more a matter of dealing with a “very real attack” on Second Amendment rights.
Holt said state government is “overstepping its authority” to pass any further laws related to gun control and interfere with the rights of citizens.
Councilman Chuck Presley agreed, saying the proposed gun legislation is a “huge overreach” and government should concentrate on supporting the enforcement of the laws already in place.
“We obey the law,” he said of the majority of residents, and constitutional rights should be protected.
Mayor Don Harris also pointed out that having a firearm can, under some circumstances, save lives, pointing to a recent shooting where the parents of the victim later said if their son had access to a gun to protect himself he would be alive.
Tazewell County Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy addressed the board, saying he was happy the town and county are “on the same page” with the issue.
The county passed its Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions last week, also laying out the framework for action that would be taken if any gun law that may be unconstitutional is passed in the state.
That action includes going to court to force a legal decision on any such law’s constitutionality.
“The best thing we are doing is resisting,” he said, which sends a message to Richmond.
If unwanted gun laws are passed, he said, they will be “immediately challenged” in court and must survive the “constitutional challenges they will face” before counties and towns would be in a position to be required to enforce them.
“The outcry will be overwhelming,” he said of any of those laws that may be passed by the General Assembly. “Let’s hope our Governor will recognize that proposed legislation is overreaching.”
Stacy said Virginia is one of the “original rebel states” and he and many others are ready to defend citizens’ rights.
Stacy said it’s not a matter of being “radical” because “we are being historical,” referring to the early days of the nation when communities had the right to form a militia to “protect themselves at the local level.”
The message is being clearly sent to Richmond, he added.
“I hope they (any unwanted gun laws) never come out of the General Assembly, but we are ready if it does,” he said. “We are preparing … for the worst but hoping for the best.”
Stacy and others have previously also emphasized the point the resolutions do not impact gun laws already on the books and are constitutional. Those laws will continue to be enforced.
Besides the counties already passing a similar resolution (all in this region have), more than 30 others are considering it, bringing the total to either passed or considering to about 80. Virginia has 95 counties.
Most resolutions, including Tazewell County and Bluefield, include language that specifies that public funds will not be used to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.
Second Amendment sanctuaries are also being declared in other states.
The Second Amendment sanctuary move is being pushed in the commonwealth by the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL), a gun rights organization founded in 1994.
According to the VCDL website, “a Second Amendment Sanctuary is any locality that says it will not enforce any unconstitutional (federal or state) gun laws! Many sheriffs are going to take the County’s lead on this and county police could be told not to enforce such laws either. (Law enforcement officers do not have to, and shouldn’t, enforce any unconstitutional laws.)”
The U.S. Supreme Court’s last ruling on the constitutionality of a gun control law was in 2008 on Washington D.C.’s ban on handguns in the home. The Supreme Court stopped the ban, affirming an individual’s right to keep handguns in the home for self-defense.
But the ruling stressed that the Second Amendment has limitations.
The late Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the majority opinion: “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. [It is] not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Scalia went on to write: “Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of … arms.”
