BLUEFIELD — With only some IT (information technology) work remaining to be completed, the new Intuit/Alorica Prosperity Hub in Downtown Bluefield is ready to open, but employees will continue to work from home for now because of the pandemic.
“We are excited for 2021 and the move to the new building,” said John Miller, Senior Site Director for Alorica, an international personnel management company that has partnered with technology information giant Inuit. “For now, we will continue to work from home”
The major renovations are complete, he said, but there is some IT work that needs to be completed.
“Equally important is keeping our team safe during the pandemic,” he said. “We have our Covid protocols in place, but want to make sure it is safe to bring our employees to the building.”
Employees have worked from home since early April 2020, but training and hiring have continued.
Miller said the company now has at least 250 employees, including managers and support staff.
“We are still accepting applications,” he said. “We do not have a class planned but will probably add one for late January or early February.”
Charlie Smith, Alorica’s operations manager, said employees continue to work with customers who use two of Intuit’s online products, Mint and QuickBooks.
Mint is a personal financial management service and QuickBooks is an accounting software package for small and medium-sized businesses.
More training will come, he said, and now employees are concentrating on the upcoming peek time of tax season.
“We want all personnel to focus on assisting customers,” he said.
Intuit announced the expansion into Bluefield in late March 2019 and set up temporary headquarters in the former AAA building on Commerce Street.
The Prosperity Hub is located in the former Summit Bank building on Federal Street.
Intuit/Alorica’s plan is to eventually hire up to 500 employees.
The City of Bluefield has been busy preparing downtown for the influx of employees as well as the expected growth that comes with jobs and more people in the downtown area.
Renovations at the Granada Theater on Commerce Street are also nearing completion, which will bring even more people to the downtown area after the pandemic ends and allows for movie screenings and performances.
Streets have been milled and paved, configurations of traffic patterns have changed to make the streets more efficient with parking and some traffic lights will be removed.
More parking has already been added between Princeton Avenue and Raleigh streets and more parking expansion there is planned. The parking lot at the Bluefield Arts Center has been repaved and beautified.
The city’s goal was to add about 750 more parking spaces.
The Prosperity Hub will also include an innovation lab to work with the city on helping entrepreneurs and small businesses. Plans for that are still in the works.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
