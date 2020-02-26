CHARLESTON — An initiative by the West Virginia Senate to remove the authority of counties to tax real and personal property and place it in the hands of the Legislature failed Tuesday.
The vote for Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 9 was 18-16 in favor, but a two-thirds majority, or 23 votes, was required since it would have meant a change in the Constitution.
Republican senators wanted to control those local taxes, which included the business equipment and inventory tax, in order to help lure more business and industry into the state as well as spur existing ones to expand. Property taxes hinder that, they said.
A companion tax reform bill impacting the taxes passed the Senate Monday 17-16, but depended on the passage of SJR 9 to be implemented.
In order to reimburse counties for the tax revenue they would lose, Senators wanted to raise the state sales tax from 6 percent to 6.5 percent as well raise the tax on cigarettes by 80 cents a pack and increasing taxes on all tobacco and vaping products.
But SJR 9 was met with fierce opposition from counties, which rely heavily on property taxes for their budgets.
Mercer County would have stood to lose more than $8 million a year and put in a position to depend on the state to replace it, a dependency that was met with skepticism by many county leaders, including Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
Puckett opposed SJR 9 and said Tuesday the disagreement is at least in part a matter of deciding how to best serve residents.
“While I think our goals are the same, I think the state legislature and counties are on different paths toward a positive resolution,” he said. “There are distinct philosophical differences on how governments to serve our constituents best. Cities have a home rule option, and yet counties are not allowed to expand its tax base beyond assessed property.”
Puckett said the proposal was “part of a plan to limit the authority and autonomy of county government to best serve its citizens. It would take away the ability to act locally in a way that is more transparent, more flexible and more conducive to local needs.”
The expenses of a county are many, he said, and counties need more options to raise money, not options taken away.
“Again, I think we all want West Virginia to grow and prosper,” he said. “Certainly, our people deserve it. But I think driving economics from a state level without a guarantee of where those funds would come from to make us whole would be a mistake. Maybe giving more options instead of limiting our opportunities would work better.Certainly taking them away won’t. “
Even if SJR 9 had passed the Senate, Del. Ed Evans, D-McDowell County, said he did not think it could have garnered two-thirds of the House vote.
Evans opposed the move, saying that “everybody wants to give tax breaks to businesses,” but this could potentially “devastate county commissions and boards of education.”
“There would be no stream of revenue to replace that,” he said of the loss of revenue.
Evans agrees luring businesses into the state as well as making it easier for existing businesses to expand is a “good thing, but it’s an awful big stream of revenue you will have to replace.”
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association, which backed the bill, issued a response to its failure.
“This is an unfortunate turn of events for West Virginia voters,” said the association’s president, Rebecca McPhail. “The passage of SB837 on Monday set the stage for a true transformation for car owners, retailers and manufacturers that will benefit the entire state. But today’s vote by the West Virginia Senate, largely on party lines, robbed West Virginia voters of the opportunity to have the final say in whether that tax reform should happen.”
If SJR 9 had passed both the Senate and House, voters would have made the final choice on the ballot in November.
