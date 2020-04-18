PEARISBURG, Va. — Five Giles County law enforcement officers who were potentially exposed to the COVID-19 virus while serving a warrant earlier this week have been since green-lighted to return to duty thanks to New River Health District’s timely testing of the suspect, county officials reported.
“The doctor that is over our health district, Dr. [Noelle] Bissell is outstanding. She’s top-notch and is running a pretty good show for us over here,” said Major Scott Moye of the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, who was at the District’s testing site in Blacksburg, Va., on Friday.
“Basically the protocol on that is that any time there is the possibility of exposure to law enforcement, they try to expedite things to keep us out in the field. The test came back within a day on the person that needed to be tested to make sure that we could have our guys back on the road pretty quick. So it worked out well,” Moye said.
Three deputies and two municipal officers were involved in the early Wednesday morning arrest, which resulted in all five being in close contact with the suspect.
Moye didn’t indicate there was any effort to resist arrest by the suspect during the warrant service, but said enough physical contact was involved to justify caution.
“I don’t know that he resisted, but any time that you make an arrest you’re obviously closer than what social distancing guidelines call for,” said Moye, who noted that the suspect was showing no symptoms at the time of the arrest.
“It was a warrant service that raised some concerns to us due to statements that were made to us that the person may have been around someone who had tested positive for COVID,” Moye said.
It was reported that the suspect consented to be tested for COVID-19.
“It never was really a huge concern. There was a lot of rumor out there that maybe somebody [was exposed] but we were never really that concerned that one of the deputies may have contracted it. In the end, by doing the testing we were able to get back to work quick and ease their minds,” Moye said.
Moye said all the law enforcement departments in Giles County and throughout the New River Valley have benefited from close working relationships with the New River Health District. The departments collectively contribute officers for security at the testing sites. In turn, the Health District has gone out of its way to see that the needs of law enforcement officers and other first responders are seen to quickly in order to keep essential personnel in the field.
“That’s the big benefit for us, “ Moye said. “All along, we never thought the chance of exposure was great. But the testing helped to ease not only the deputies minds but also get them back in the field pretty quickly. All this happened [Thursday]. They got the suspect tested very quickly. There was no need for the officers to even get tested.”
Had the suspect tested positive, the officers themselves would have been tested and they would have been quarantined until their test results came back.
“Because of the timing of this whole thing we gave them a shift off,” Moye said. “We’ve got some procedures in place now that allow for a backup shift that’s healthy to come in and take their place. We’ve been adjusting our scheduling quite a bit.”
