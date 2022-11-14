By Mark Bennett
INDIANAPOLIS — A framed photograph sits on a table in the writing room of John Kelly’s Indianapolis home.
It shows a 20-year-old guy with longish hair and sunglasses walking through a field, with the dome of the Vatican in Rome in the distance.
It’s Kelly. He was a University of Notre Dame junior then, with a year to study abroad while living in Rome, tour Europe and the Middle East and just explore.
“It was the best time of my life,” Kelly said last week, reclined in a chair in his living room.
He’s written a series of five mystery thrillers in less than three years. Each novel is connected by core of characters, European locales and the summer vacation spot his family enjoyed for generations — Lake Maxinkuckee in the northern Indiana town of Culver. Kelly hopes his sixth book, already in progress, will be finished early next year.
If it follows the first five, Kelly’s sixth novel will feature protagonist Jack McCabe, whose vacation home is on Lake Maxinkuckee; Interpol chief Sam Aritan and others; and international crime, terrorism and mystery.
As a reader review put it, “Oh, my goodness, these books are full of adventure, intrigue, blood and gore.”
Life as a suspense novelist (under his pen name “J.T.” Kelly) diverts from Kelly’s previous, decades-long career in marketing, publishing, advertising and his own multimedia business — a path that included residing in Tucson, Denver and finally Indianapolis. Kelly continues to live there and his wife Jane.
Kelly’s experience of running a business from home, for years, and writing advertising and marketing copy helped.
“It kind of instilled a work discipline that made it easy for me to write a book, because I got into that world,” he said. But, “I had a lot to learn, as far as writing books because I didn’t really have any training.”
His brother, Daniel Kelly, had written an “inspirational thriller” novel in 2017, “The Beauty Beneath.”
“That kind of stuck with me and inspired me,” John Kelly said. “I thought, ‘If he could do it, maybe I could do it.’”
So in late 2019, just months after retiring, Kelly started working on his debut novel, “Fair Ways and Foul Plays.”
He independently published it spring of 2020. He wrote and released “Deadly Defiance” and “Suite Suspicion” in 2020 and 2021.
This year, Kelly completed and published “Formula for a Felon” and “Diamond Destiny.”
“All of my books involve a lot of research, because I’m writing about subjects I don’t already know about, and based in countries I need to learn a lot about,” Kelly said.
“Seeing all those places [then], it’s so much fun to relive a lot of these areas, but enriching it with these details,” he said.
