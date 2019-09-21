GREEN VALLEY — Progress on Mountain Valley Elementary is still moving as planned.
“We’re still under construction but we anticipate opening sometime this year,” Mercer County Schools Data and Information Specialist, Teresa Russel, said.
According to Russel a date for opening has not been set yet but it has been in discussion. “We’ve looked at several options,” Russel said.
Previously the school was scheduled for completion this past July but due to wet and wintery weather, this was postponed. According to a previous statement by Mercer County Schools Superintendent Debbie Akers, the construction completion date was set for October 1.
Though the opening date has not been set, as aforementioned by Russel, the board is looking into opening the doors after student’s winter break. This will allow for the least amount of disruption in the student’s curriculum.
At the new facility students and instructors will have 47,200 square feet to utilize. Along with the new room to grow, the school will also have a multitude of new equipment. This new tech will include a state of the art computer lab, touch screen televisions, and classroom computers.
The new school will replace both Ceres and Cumberland Heights elementary, and serve students between pre-K to fifth grade.
During the September 4 Mercer County Board of Education meeting, a presentation of purchasing furniture for the upcoming school was made. According to Russel, the purchase of furniture must be approved by the board, hence its presentation during the meeting.
Russel also stated that the furniture will most likely have to be ordered so it will not be going to the new school as of yet.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
