PRINCETON — A thick blanket of algae and water weed spread over sections of Glenwood Lake is steadily succumbing to a new aquatic herbicide, but more work needs to be done before the lake is reopened for fishing and boating.
Last week, employees with the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service Commission (PSD) started spraying an aquatic herbicide called Harpoon to treat the blue-green algae and an invasive Brazilian water plant that has bloomed throughout the section of Glenwood Lake near by New Hope Road entrance to Glenwood Recreation Park. The lake has been closed to fishing, boating and related activities while the rest of the park has remained open for activities such as picnicking and hiking.
General Manager Scott Clark of the PSD said Monday that the new herbicide is working. He got out his cellphone and called up before and after photos of the lake’s surface. The first showed rich shades of green over the lake while the next showed the algae bloom turning a grayish color.
“You can definitely see it,” Scott said about the difference.
The PSD will be treating the lake again today.
“We’re going to do another treatment on the lower side where it’s thicker,” Clark said. “We’re going to do that (today) and talk to the commissioners. There’s been some reports of it in the lower part of the lake and we’re going to go and address that (today).”
The lake’s oxygen levels and Ph levels are being monitored while the treatment continues to help make sure fish and other aquatic life isn’t harmed.
“So far, so good,” Clark said. “We’ve been monitoring the oxygen levels and everything on the lake every day. Other than that, it’s going to take time. Once it gets down so far, we’re going to put a rake system on the boat to help get the grass pulled up and remove all the dead stuff.”
PSD employees tried raking up the algae and weed, but the boat would stall because the growth was so thick, he recalled
The lake is being treated a third at a time so fish can move to other parks of the lake if the part being treated sees a drop in oxygen levels. Employees plan to treat a section of the lake today where the algae bloom is thicker, Clark said.
Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer said the decision about when to reopen the lake to fishing and boating will be considered while the situation is being watched “day-by-day.”
“When we can, we will,” Archer said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
