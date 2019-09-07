TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell County entrepreneur or business owner with an idea that could bring jobs now has a way to receive mentoring and possibly a financial boost.
Called the Tazewell County Business Plan Challenge, the inaugural challenge will start Oct. 3, said Pam Warden, the county’s economic development manager.
As a way to support economic development, the program features a six-week mentoring program that helps owners develop and present their business plans, which must create at least one full-time local job.
After the mentoring program, participants have a chance to “pitch” their ideas to judges and complete a business plan, Warden said.
The Challenge’s first-place startup and existing business winners each will receive $5,000; second-place winners will receive $1,500; and third-place winners will receive $500.
All first- and second-place winners will also be given one-year memberships to the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, $500 will be awarded to the winners of the Best Business Pitch and Best Business Plan, based on the highest score from event judges.
“One of the most exciting and unique aspects of the Challenge is that it is truly a community-supported event, funded entirely by the municipalities, local businesses and partner organizations,” said Sandy Ratliff, assistant vice president of Virginia Community Capital (VCC).
Joining VCC to coordinate the Challenge are the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority and the towns of Bluefield, Cedar Bluff, Pocahontas, Richlands and Tazewell.
“Our partners, who come from many of these localities, have taken an active role in this program to help support fellow entrepreneurs,” Ratliff said.
“The economy of Tazewell County has changed and today spans arts and culture, outdoor recreation, technology and much more,” Warden said. “As we grow, we turn to entrepreneurs and individuals who have ideas to take advantage of our region’s quality of life and assets to create jobs and help our region continue to grow. We look forward to meeting existing businesses we already know and helping them improve during the Challenge, and we hope to meet local residents with ideas ready to take flight in Tazewell.”
Business categories include Arts and Culture; Outdoor Recreation; Value-Added Agriculture/Agritourism; Restaurants and Hospitality; Technology/Manufacturing/R&D; Retail and Support Services; and Light Manufacturing.
Warden said the rules are as follows:
• Challenge applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority, 197 Main Street, Tazewell, VA 24651 or by email to tazewellvachallenge@gmail.com.
• The competition is open to startups and existing companies that are looking to expand in Tazewell County as well as in the towns of Bluefield, Cedar Bluff, Pocahontas, Richlands and Tazewell.
• All eligible businesses will be accepted for the first class starting on Oct. 3.
• Participation requires a five-week commitment every Thursday evening, where business owners will learn everything from legal and accounting to marketing and management.
• The Challenge culminates with Pitch Night on Nov. 7, and completed business plans are due by Nov. 12.
Winners will be required to meet at least monthly with a designated mentor for at least six months. Mentors represent Tazewell County Economic Development, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce, Tazewell County Tourism, Virginia Community Capital, the SVCC Small Business Development Center, the Southwest Virginia Workforce Investment Board, and the towns of Bluefield, Richlands, Tazewell and Cedar Bluff.
More information and applications for the Tazewell County Business Plan Challenge are available at vastartup.org/downloads/.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
