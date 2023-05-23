NORTHFORK — Hundreds of McDowell County residents depending on an antiquated sewer system that sends waste straight to a creek could get modern services with help from a federal EPA pilot program.
The McDowell County Public Service District advertised recently in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for consulting engineer firms, an accountant, project attorney, appraiser, review appraiser, a right-of-way negotiator and bond counsel needed for assessing the sewer needs in both communities.
McDowell County PSD Director Mavis Brewster said Monday that the PSA is working with a federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) pilot program that is assessing infrastructure needs.
The EPA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, in collaboration with the state Department of Environmental Protection Clean Water Revolving Fund, invited the McDowell County PSA to participate in “Closing America’s Wastewater Access Gap: A Community Pilot Initiative.”
This pilot program supports administration of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill (BIL) for providing technical assistance from both federal agencies to support historically underserved communities, address wastewater challenges and apply for federal funding. Northfork and Keystone have been identified as potential recipients of this program.
Brewster said the specialists that the PSD is seeking will put together information for creating a Keystone and Northfork sewer system. The communities are both part of an old collection system that “straight pipes” sewage to Elkhorn Creek.
The hope is to gather enough information and put a sewer plan together to the McDowel County PSA can apply for federal grants, Brewster said. In order for the EPA pilot project to continue, the county PSA had to advertise for engineers and other professionals.
Brewster said the old systems, which were created by coal companies, are under a consent decree from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). While the DEP states that the old system’s problems need to be address, it is also understood that the county PSD does not have the money yet for addressing them.
Engineers designing a Northfork/Keystone sewer system will face several challenges.
“There are many houses on the hills and they are just stacked,” Brewster said. The coal companies created level areas and retaining walls above the Keystone and Northfork downtowns in order to build as many miners’ homes as possible. Engineers may have to consider designing several smaller sewer plants rather one large plant to serve the entire area.
“You kind of have to think outside the box because you have so many challenges with the terrain there,” she stated.
Keeping the old sewer system in operation while a new one is being built must be considered, too. In some cases, the system has old pipes “and the ground may be the only thing holding them together,” Brewster said.
The hope is to complete the study by September.
“We’ve had several sites visits in Northfork and Keystone, met with the mayors of both towns and council members to inform them of the program and the efforts being made to address the wastewater needs in the communities. We participate in bi-weekly team calls to keep everyone informed of the progress being made,” Brewster said. “We will be going door-to-door soon to complete a survey with the residents in Northfork and Keystone.”
A Northfork and Keystone sewer system would be similar to one that was completed recently in the Coalwood area, and it expected to be connected to customers within the next two weeks, she said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
