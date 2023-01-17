PRINCETON — Almost 80 years ago, a Mercer County man who displayed extraordinary courage during World War II was recognized when he received America’s highest award for gallantry on the battlefield only to see his deeds fade into history, but a movement is underway to name a local bridge in his honor.
The Mercer County Commission passed a resolution Jan. 11 honoring Staff St. James Ira “Junior” Spurrier. Passing the resolution is a step toward having a Mercer County bridge named after Spurrier, who received the Medal of Honor while fighting in France.
County Commission President Bill Archer said the bridge chosen to bear Spurrier’s name is on Interstate 77 near the East River Mountain Tunnel.
“It’s at the three mile marker,” Archer said. “If you’re going northbound of I-77, it’s on the bottom of the hill after the tunnel. It crosses the East River there and it’s a major bridge on I-77. The DOH (Department of Highways) has been very helpful on that one. They’re good people.”
Archer read the proclamation into the official record during the commission’s Jan. 11 meeting.
“The sons and daughters of Mercer County and indeed, all of West Virginia, have a long-standing tradition of answering our nation’s call when the United States is threatened by enemies both foreign and domestic,” Archer read from the proclamation. “Those who answer the call along with their families can honestly stay that combat in war changes men and women forever. The reality of war is hell for those who serve, and more often than not, the transition into peace in our time proves to be a challenging endeavor.”
“Staff Sgt. James Ira “Junior” Spurrier was called a ‘One Man Army” in the days during the Allied push through France on their way to Germany and the end of World War II,” Archer said. “A Virginian by birth, Sgt. Spurrier’s family was living in Bluefield’s East End when he joined the Army in 1940. He was wounded in combat in both hands on Sept. 21, 1943 during a battle at New Guinea while serving in the Pacific Theater of the war. Spurrier recovered from his wound in New England, and he was assigned to the 35th Infantry Division, 134 Infantry Regiment, and was sent to the European Theater of the War.”
“On Nov. 13, 1944, Staff Sgt. Spurrier single-handedly attacked the town of Achain, France, killed one officer and 24 enlisted men, captured two officers and two infantry men while expending all of his own ammunition and using enemy rifles, rockets and handguns to secure the enemy-held town. For his efforts, Staff Sgt. Spurrier was awarded the Medal of Honor, our nation’s highest award for gallantry in battle,” according to the proclamation.
“Upon his return, Staff Sgt. Spurrier was honored with a parade in Bluefield that drew a crowd estimated at 30,000 people,” according to the resolution. “Like many returning veterans from World War II, he couldn’t simply ‘pack up his troubles in his old kit back and smile.’ Instead, the civilian Junior Spurrier fought demons few people other than combat veterans could imagine. Spurrier encountered numerous brushes with the law, and even hocked his Medal of Honor to cover a bar tab in Huntington, according to his friend and Co-Medal of Honor recipient the late Woody Williams.”
It was announced in November 2011 that Spurrier’s Medal of Honor had been found. Chief Craig Corkrean of the Granville Police Department discovered the medal in his father’s safe and Sgt. Matt Allen, also with the department, researched Spurrier and contacted the Those Who Served War Museum, which is located in the Memorial Building near the Mercer County Courthouse. The medal is now displayed there along with a photograph and a painting of Supreme Allied Commander General Dwight D. Eisenhower congratulating Spurrier for receiving the award.
There have been calls for years to name a Mercer County bridge after the Medal of Honor recipient.
“Now, therefore, be it resolved that the Mercer County Commission believes that Staff Sgt. J.I. “Junior” Spurrier’s name should be remembered for his contribution to the worldwide fight against tyranny during a time when global freedom was in peril,” Archer read from the proclamation. “Further, this Commission urges the West Virginia State Legislature to name the bridge over the East River on I-77 in honor of Staff Sgt. J.I. “Junior” Spurrier.”
The information concerning the effort to name the I-77 bridge after Spurrier was being sent to Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, Archer said.
