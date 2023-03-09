The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has started the process of dividing into three agencies after a bill passed directing the agency to do so.
House Bill 2006, which passed the Senate 33-1 and the House 95-3, has also been approved by Gov. Jim Justice.
According to the bill, on Jan. 1, 2024, the agency will split into the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the Department of Health Facilities.
Interim DHHR head Dr. Jeff Coben joined Justice’s virtual administration briefing Wednesday and said work has begun with paving the way for the different divisions.
The organizational structure will be “similar to what is in place in many other states around the country,” he said. “I am confident it is one we can implement here in West Virginia.”
Coben said the three departments won’t be formally established until the January 2024 date and that will give everyone time to transition in a “thoughtful manner” without disrupting services.
“We will begin the process of reorganization right away to optimize the functions of the DHHR,” he said, adding that meetings will be held across the DHHR, talking with employees about what to expect and what the reorganization will mean.
It is a “multi-step” process, he said, and the legislation details how the divisions will be structured.
The massive agency, which in 2022 had about 6,000 employees with a budget of $7.5 billion from state and federal funding, has been under scrutiny for years because of internal issues regarding efficiency.
Justice had initially opposed a plan to split the organization, vetoing a bill last year to divide it into two divisions, and instead hired a firm, the McChrystal Group, to do a $ 1million deep dive into the agency and offer suggestions on how to make it more efficient.
“When I vetoed House Bill 4020, I committed to making our DHHR the best it can be so that our most vulnerable West Virginians are served with the highest degree of care,” Justice said at the time. “I made the right decision to veto this bill in March 2022, and these national experts have confirmed my decision with their report.”
The report concluded that “to improve West Virginia’s health and human services outcomes, the status quo is not an option; DHHR requires bold organizational change. After completing this organization assessment and strategic plan, the McChrystal Team disagrees that splitting DHHR into two separate departments is the option that will provide the desired results. Instead, the McChrystal Team recommends that DHHR remain a single department and focus all improvement efforts — to both structure and process — around the strategic plan designed to address the highest priorities within West Virginia’s environment.”
“I have directed (former) Secretary (Bill) Crouch and his leadership team to immediately implement the McChrystal Group’s recommendations,” Justice said after the recommendations were made.
However, legislators disagreed and managed to push this bill through during this year’s session overwhelmingly.
