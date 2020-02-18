CHARLESTON — Del. Eric Porterfield, R-Mercer County, apologized on the floor of the House of Delegates in Charleston Monday for demanding some bills be read in their entirety on Feb. 12 and holding up House proceedings.
Porterfield made the demand after the House leadership took no action on a request he made to discipline Del. Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh County, with whom he had an altercation on Feb. 10 outside the Capitol building.
After the Wednesday readings, no action was taken, which prompted Porterfield to threaten to do it again Monday if Steele was not disciplined.
However, on Monday Porterfield offered an apology, and a prayer, instead.
“I apologized for last Wednesday and made a prayer for forgiveness and asked God for forgiveness,” he said Monday afternoon. “I am sorry I was so mad last week and just wouldn’t listen to good advice.”
Porterfield said he was “glad to get this behind me” and would not comment on it further.
The incident started after Porterfield left a committee meeting on Feb. 10 before casting a vote on a PEIA Public Employees Insurance Agency) bill related to insurance coverage of spouses that Del. Brandon Steele sponsored. Without Porterfield’s vote, a tie resulted, killing the bill.
When leaving the Statehouse that evening, Porterfield and Steele had a verbal altercation related to the vote, with Porterfield saying Steele was “intoxicated” and was being “very aggressive toward me.”
Steele has denied he was intoxicated or physically aggressive, but admitted to calling Porterfield a coward and “cussing him out” for leaving the meeting and not casting a vote.
Porterfield filed a complaint with the Capitol Police and demanded House leadership discipline Steele over the incident as well as strip him of a committee post.
When that discipline did not happen, on Feb.12 Porterfield demanded, against the advice of other House members, the entire third reading of several bills, a move that is time-consuming and cumbersome.
When the House still took no action, Porterfield doubled-down on the demand, saying he would make the request again on Monday if House leadership did not discipline Steele.
During the House session Monday, though, when Porterfield asked to address the floor he apologized to everyone who had been impacted by the readings, which held up the process.
He apologized to both fellow Democrats and Republicans and said his behavior was “not acceptable and I am very, very sorry.”
“The process has to be respected,” he said, and it was over an issue “that should not have happened … As a man, I feel like I owe my Republican colleagues an apology.”
Porterfield, who is blind and founder of Blind Faith Ministries in Princeton, told the House he listened to family and friends who told him he was “going down the wrong path.”
“There were things I shouldn’t have said, and things I shouldn’t have done,” he said.”I am going to get off that road, I am going back on the high road … I hate the altercation on Monday” and the aftermath was the result of that “personal conflict.”
“The spirit of narcissism and being full of pride is probably one of the greatest struggles I have as a Christian,” he said.
He then asked for a unanimous consent of the House to offer a prayer and there were no objections.
Porterfield asked God for forgiveness and to give him wisdom.
“I am in desperate need of your help,” he said in the prayer.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
