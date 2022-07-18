By David Hurst
CNHI News Service
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Abraham Bible said he was on the 18th floor of an East Kyiv hotel on Feb. 24 when the sound of war erupted in Ukraine.
He and his wife, Diane, saw its horrors in the weeks that followed – smoldering Ukranian tanks, “absolute chaos” in hard-hit towns and sorrow in the eyes of the women and children who fled their homes.
But the longtime Christian missionaries said they have also witnessed inspiring acts of hope – Ukranians welcoming those families into their communities or risking their own lives to ferry in food to those still locked inside war zones.
Bible told a story about one friend, a Ukranian small businessman, who led a group of refugees to safety on foot after his van was riddled by Russian bullets.
“The van was completely destroyed, but every single one of them survived,” he said.
There’s no way to predict when the war’s final shots will be fired, he said.
But when the moment arrives, that same “hope” will be crucial to rebuilding Ukraine – not just its buildings, roads and infrastructure – but the hearts and minds of its people, he said.
On Sunday, he and his wife were delivering that message to a chapel filled with fellow Christians at West Hills Community Church in Westmont.
A longtime friend of Pastor David Streets’ family, the Bibles spent the weekend in Johnstown as part of a cross-continent trip to raise awareness and funds for Ukraine’s eventual “renewal.”
Abraham, a native of Holland, and Diane, a native of Ohio, have spent 32 years doing missionary work in Ukraine.
Their work began in 1990 when the country was still under Soviet rule.
Over the decades that followed, they saw a country of people who once lived in fear find freedom – a reason they fight so resiliently today.
For them, it’s not whether Ukraine will be able to remain free that worries them – rather, the damage it will cause to the human spirit there.
“War makes people angry, bitter – it traumatizes them,” he said. “And if they are angry, you can give them all the help in the world and it won’t make a difference ... when it comes to rebuilding their lives.”
As missionaries under the Evangelical Baptist Union, they are traveling through Canada and the U.S. to support Ukranian church leaders’ efforts to build 100 Centers of Hope to comfort and support people during and after the war.
“Problems won’t go away after the war,” Diane Bible said. “There are cities without usable water ... there will be a lot of disabled men – amputees – returning home. It won’t be easy.”
War-torn families and battered communities will need to see reminders that “God is with us,” Abraham Bible said.
“No matter where we live, in Ukraine or America, we’re all being attacked by evil around us – whether it’s divorce, shootings or war,” he said. “In those moments, God is the great healer.”
Even now in Ukraine, “God is at work,” he said. “Even with all of the terrible things happening ... Ukranians can survive this and become better people for it.”
The couple are asking people to continue praying for their country.
They are also asking people to donate $100 toward the cause – and to ask friends and family members to share the “renewal” effort to raise awareness, which is online at renew-ukraine.life.
They are also encouraging people to share the story with their employers, churches and other community organizations to ask them to match that gift.
“One hundered dollars is an amount anyone can give ... because there’s no urgency to donate now,” Bible said. “Someone can save up a few dollars a week ... even a child could mow lawns to donate later.”
The biggest message, he said, “is that Ukraine needs help, and we cannot do it alone.”
Streets said many Americans were rattled by news that Russia was attacking Ukraine – and locally, people are saddened for the Ukranian people.
But as days have turned into weeks and months, it’s easy to “become desensitized” to the realities of the foreign war.
“Their stories are a poignant reminder for us that this war isn’t getting better – and that a lot of people need our help,” Streets said.
According to the United Nations, more than 12 million of the country’s citizens are displaced by the attacks.
In some ways, many Johnstown residents can imagine what it’s like, he said.
Parts of Greater Johnstown had to flee their homes in the summer of 1977 when a frightening force of a different kind – floodwaters – swept through the city, leaving 85 dead, hundreds homeless and today’s equivalent of $1.4 billion in damage behind.
“We know our own tragedies – and we survived,” Streets said. “I think many people want to help with Ukraine. But they’re hesitant because they don’t know how much of (a donation) is going to the people or the red tape.”
With Abraham and Diane Bible, “I know their hearts are in this. They’ve poured most of their adult lives to Ukraine and its people,” he said.
“These people are Ukranians themselves now – and they want to go back and build a stronger Ukraine,” he said. “Not just the communities, but the inner-man as well.”
