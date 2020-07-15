WYTHEVILLE, Va. — An investigation into a fatal multi-vehicle crash that was reported July 10 on a Virginia interstate was continuing Tuesday, according to a representative of the Virginia State Police.
Troopers with the Virginia State Police responded July 10 to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81. A 2017 International box truck was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, crossed through the median and entered the northbound lanes, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the state police.
The box truck struck a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder and two tractor-trailers in the northbound lanes. One of the tractor-trailers then ran off the left side of the road and into the median.
Orlando L. Craig, 44, of Arnold, Md., the box truck’s driver, died at the scene, Crouch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The passenger was transported for treatment of serious injuries and was also not wearing a seatbelt.
The Pathfinder’s driver, Stephen D. Bell, 34, of Mount Juliet, Tenn. was transported for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt. Both of the passengers were also transported for treatment of minor injuries. The adult was wearing a seatbelt and the juvenile was in a child safety seat.
Both of the drivers of the two tractor-trailers were transported for treatment of serious injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts.
