PRINCETON — Probation was revoked Monday for a Bluefield man who was arrested in 2016 and later indicted for voluntary manslaughter after a man had been shot and killed.
Jordan Tyrique Masterson, 22, of Bluefield was brought before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills for a final revocation hearing. Masterson was indicted in 2017 on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 26, 2016 death of Jalen Wilfong, 21, of the Princeton area. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of attempt to commit a felony, according to court records.
The shooting happened the night of Dec. 26, 2016 on Erica Lane, a street near Union Drive in the Lilly Grove area. Wilfong was shot once and was later pronounced dead at Charleston Area Medical Center. Earlier reports indicated the shooting had been an accident. Detective W.E. Rose of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department later stated in his report that Masterson “confessed to being the person handling a pistol to Wilfong when it discharged. The manner in which it was being passed was reckless and negligent by both...”
Sheriff Tommy Bailey said during a January 2017 press at a press conference that the gun was fired once, hitting Wilfong in the head. Alcohol was involved in the incident. Both Wilfong and Masterson were in a vehicle when the shooting occurred. A .40-caliber Beretta was recovered.
Witnesses initially indicated that the shot was self-inflicted, but ultimately admitted that the shot was fired in an apparent act of horseplay from a handgun with its ammunition clip pulled out. The fatal round apparently was in the pistol’s chamber, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said after Masterson was indicted.
During Monday’s hearing, Officer D.R. Barker of the Bluefield Police Department testified that on Feb. 5, he received a call about an altercation outside the Hot Stop on Bland Street involving a firearm. Barker said that when he arrived, he found a group of men standing outside, made them all show their hands and searched them. He then watched a store security video and observed Masterson strike the back of a man’s head with a firearm. Masterson was in a nearby parking lot when police arrived, but later left the scene, Barker said.
Masterson was later charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and brandishing, Barker stated.
Attorney David Kelley asked Barker how he recognized Masterson since the person wielding a gun in the video was hearing a hoodie jacket over his face. Barker replied that the hoodie Masterson was wearing matched the one in the video, and that he had attended school with Masterson.
Kelley asked Barker if he could tell whether the gun was real.
“It looked pretty real to me,” Barker said. The victim did not wish to testify and a firearm was not recovered.
In her closing statement, Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Lynch said Masterson had violated his probation. Kelley argued that state’s evidence “was pretty cryptic” since there was a victim who did not want to testify and there was no weapon.
Wills ruled that based on the evidence, Masterson did have a firearm. His probation was revoked, and he was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail without bond. Masterson will resume his one to three year sentence; he was given 320 days credit for the time he had served already.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.