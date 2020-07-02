PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Wednesday that there was probable cause in the case of a Bluefield man charged with striking an incapacitated woman.
Doug Casey, 58, was arrested June 27 after a call was received from Mercer County 911 about a domestic that had occurred at a home along Old Bramwell Road, according to Patrolman S.D. Copenhaver with the Bluefield Police Department.
“Upon my arrival I spoke with the niece of the victim who had advised that she had gotten a phone call from her grandmother that her aunt had been beat,” Copenhaver said in the criminal complaint filed at Mercer County Magistrate Court. “I then went into the house and saw the victim laying in the bed; due to her disability, she was unable to move without assistance.”
The victim “appeared to have a knot on the left side of her face and had been laying there in her own feces,” Copenhaver stated in the report.
The victim stated that she had been in bed for two days and was afraid to say anything due to Casey “being mean to her,” he said. She later said that Casey had struck her.
Copenhaver stated that the house was difficult to walk through due to trash and other items scattered throughout the living area.
Casey stated that “he was asleep and didn’t know what happened,” he said in the report.
Casey was arrested and charged with domestic battery and abuse/neglect of an incapacitate adult. He is currently being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $3,000 cash or surety bond. Magistrate Charles Poe ruled that the case had probable cause and bound it over to the Mercer County Grand Jury, according to court records.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
