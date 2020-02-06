PRINCETON — A Mercer County magistrate ruled Wednesday that there was probable cause in a child neglect case in which a juvenile was forced to eat dog feces and drink urine.
Kristy Asbury, 32, of Rock was brought before Magistrate Sandra Dorsey for a preliminary hearing. Asbury has been charged with child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury, which carries a possible sentence of one to five years in prison.
Trooper J.B. Fox with the West Virginia State Police Jesse detachment testified about a criminal complaint he filed concerning the case, which began June 24, 2019 when he was contacted by the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources about a child neglect case involving Dakota Scott Dillow, 23, of Rock. Dillow is facing charges of first-degree sexual assault and malicious wounding.
The juvenile, who was interviewed by Just For Kids in Wyoming County, said Dillow had forced him to eat dog feces while living in Princeton and in another case drink urine in Tazewell, Va. while he was with Dillow and Asbury, Fox stated. In the interview, the juvenile said Asbury was not at home when the dog feces incident occurred.
Fox said that the juvenile told a foster family he has been placed with that he had informed Asbury about the abuse. The juvenile did not state during two interviews at Just For Kids that he had told Asbury about the abuse. The juvenile did state during the interviews that Dillow had sexually assaulted him on more than one occasion.
Asbury’s attorney, William Huffman, argued that the state’s case against Asbury “boils down to triple hearsay” in which a member of the foster family told a counselor that the juvenile stated Asbury knew about the abuse.
“The state appears to have a solid case against Dakota Dillow and a flimsy case against Kristy Asbury,” Huffman said.
Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said in his closing argument that Asbury had committed negligence by leaving the juvenile alone with Dillow, who he described as “a violent abuser” who had repeatedly abused her.
Dorsey ruled the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. Asbury is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond at the Southern Regional Jail. Dillow is being held at the regional jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
