PRINCETON – A magistrate ruled Wednesday that the case of a man who allegedly killed his neighbor's rooster and then killed his neighbor by gouging out his eyes had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Richard Wayne Ellison, 47, of Rock was arrested May 17 by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for the murder of Benny Foutch, 72, of Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the Rock area. Ellison was later charged with second-degree murder. The investigation started when the Princeton Rescue Squad was called about a mental hygiene case and found the victim's body outside his home.
Ellison, who is now at the Southern Regional Jail, appeared Wednesday by teleconference before Magistrate William Holroyd.
Detective-Corporal M.S. Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department testified that Ellision, after being advised of his Miranda Rights, said he had killed Fouch. During the interview, Ellison said he originally went up to Fouch's home because a crowing rooster there "was driving him crazy."
Ellison did not ask for an attorney, but did ask to see a priest, Horn said. While the interview continued, he also spoke about God and Lucifer, and asked Horn to shoot him.
Horn testified that investigators could not find evidence showing Ellison had any intention of killing Fouch when he went to the property about the rooster, and this is why he was charged with second-degree murder.
Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. The next grand jury meets in July.
Attorney Earl Hager represented Ellison at Wednesday's hearing. The state was represented by Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler.=
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.