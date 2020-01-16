PRINCETON - A magistrate ruled Thursday that there was probable cause in the case of a Mercer County man who was charged with felony animal cruelty after a puppy was beaten to death outside a Bluewell apartment complex.
Justin McKinley Mitchelson, 31, was brought before Magistrate William Holroyd for a preliminary hearing. Mitchelson was arrested Jan. 9 along with John Michael Wimmer, 25, and charged with felony animal cruelty, a charge which carries a sentence of one to five years in prison.
Senior Trooper D.B. Whited with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment testified that Mitchelson told him at the State Police barracks in Princeton, after being advised of his Miranda Rights, that he was the puppy’s owner. Whited said the puppy was about 8 weeks old.
During his testimony, Whited stated that Mitchelson and Wimmer said the puppy had consumed some Lysol, and that they had put it down because it was suffering. Mitchelson said he owned the puppy and had asked Wimmer to kill it for him.
Wimmer appeared Wednesday before Magistrate Sandra Dorsey for his preliminary hearing. Dorsey ruled the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Mitchelson’s attorney, J.J. McPherson, said in his closing argument that both his client and Wimmer were “men of limited means” who didn’t possess a firearm they could have used and did not know they could call animal control or take the puppy to a veterinarian to have it euthanized for free.
McPherson also argued his client and Wimmer did not try to hide what they had done or tried to hide evidence.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony H. Heltzel said in his closing statement that Mitchelson told Whited that Wimmer’s name was Cody, and that Wimmer had hidden from law enforcement and changed his clothes before Whited arrived on the scene.
“This was a malicious killing, your honor,” Heltzel told Magistrate Holroyd. “At no point did they try to do anything to ease this animal’s suffering.”
Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause. Mitchelson and Wimmer are being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
