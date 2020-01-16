PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Wednesday there was probable cause in the case of Bluewell man charged with bludgeoning a puppy to death and forwarded it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
John Michael Wimmer, 25, was brought before Magistrate Sandra Dorsey for a preliminary hearing. Wimmer was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with felony animal cruelty after Mercer County 911 received a report about a puppy being beaten to death with a log in view of Bluewell Elementary School. Felony animal cruelty carries a possible prison term of one to five years in prison.
The puppy’s owner, Justin McKinley Mitchelson, 31, was also arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. Mitchelson and Wimmer are residents of Kinser Apartments, which is located next to Bluewell Elementary School. Mitchelson and Wimmer are cousins.
Senior Trooper D.B. Whited of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment testified during Wimmer’s preliminary hearing that he found the puppy deceased and over a hillside near the apartments when he arrived on the scene. Mitchelson said the puppy had gotten into some Lysol and that “they put it out of its misery.”
After Wimmer and Mitchelson were taken into custody, they were transported to the State Police barracks in Princeton where they were read their Miranda rights, Whited said. Wimmer stated that he hit the puppy three times “with a stick the size of a pop can.” Mitchelson said he couldn’t afford a veterinary bill and didn’t know what to do. A witness said the puppy had been hit more than three times.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony H. Heltzel asked Whited if he knew the puppy’s age.
“It was approximately 8 weeks old,” Whited replied. “It was a young puppy.”
Mitchelson said he had not owned the puppy long enough to name it; however, Wimmer said its name was Athena, Whited stated.
“Did either defendant give a detailed description of how the animal was executed?” Heltzel inquired.
Wimmer said he hit the puppy three times before it quit moving, Whited said.
“He stated he carried the dog to the log, placed the dog on the long. He hit it and said its back legs started quivering. He struck it again. The back legs quivered even more. He struck it a third time and it was dead,” Whited testified.
Mitchelson was supposed to bury the puppy, Whited said. Whited arrived at the apartments about 10 minutes after receiving the call.
“You testified Mitchelson was supposed to bury the animal after going to the store. Had anybody gone to the store?” Heltzel asked Whited.
“No,” Whited replied.
The spot where the puppy was found was about 10 feet away from the place where it had been beaten, Whited testified.
Attorney Ryan Flanigan, who represented Wimmer, asked Whited if Wimmer and his cousin explained that they had put the dog out of its misery and were attempting to stop it from suffering.
“According to their statements, yes,” Whited said.
Wimmer said blood had been coming from the pup’s mouth, and blood was found on the apartment steps, Flanigan said. Whited said this blood had been photographed. He could not confirm whether there was any Lysol in the apartment.
The puppy’s body was sent to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. for an autopsy and toxicology report. Whited said he had not yet received a report.
Flanigan asked if either Wimmer or Mitchelson were intoxicated, and Whited replied that they didn’t appear intoxicated.
During his testimony, Whited said Mitchelson gave him a false name when he asked about Wimmer, and that Wimmer would not leave his apartment for 10 minutes after law enforcement came to the door. Wimmer had changed his clothes, and said he did that so he could go with his father to get his car. Wimmer had been in a car crash the previous evening.
Whited said earlier that Wimmer had active warrants stemming from that crash in the Oakvale Road/Route 460 area near Princeton. Those charges included Permitting Driving Under the Influence, Obstruction and Disorderly conduct. Trooper R.L. Jones is that case’s investigating officer.
Heltzel said in his closing argument that the puppy’s death, which he called an “execution,” was an instance of felony animal cruelty. There were humane ways to put down the dog such as taking it to a veterinarian who euthanizes animals for free. Neither Wimmer or Michelson showed any compassion for the puppy.
“The evidence is not of some humane act to end an animal’s suffering, but more like some kids carrying out some act to execute a puppy,” Heltzel stated.
Flanigan said in his closing argument that Whited had testified that both Wimmer and Mitchelson’s statements about wanting to put the puppy out of its misery and how it got sick after consuming Lysol matched. There was no evidence that they knew about any options to have it euthanized for free. They did not try to hide their actions.
“If they were going to do something sinister, why do it in the middle of the day in front of everybody?” Flanigan asked.
Heltzel argued the puppy’s body had been thrown over a hill and there had been no attempt to bury it. Flanigan said there was no evidence that they had no intention to bury it.
“No, they just leave the carcass on the hillside. That shows no compassion on their part. They just left the animal out there as if it was a piece of trash,” he said.
Dorsey ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. Wimmer is being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. Mitchelson’s preliminary hearing was still pending Wednesday.
Mitchelson is also facing a charge of interference with officers. He is being held at the regional jail.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
