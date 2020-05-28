PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Wednesday that the case of a man who allegedly killed his neighbor’s rooster and then killed his neighbor by gouging out his eyes had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Richard Wayne Ellison, 47, of Rock was arrested May 17 for the murder of Benny Foutch, 72, of Reese Harmon Ridge Road in the Rock area. Ellison was later charged with second-degree murder. The investigation started when the Princeton Rescue Squad was called about a mental hygiene case and found the victim’s body outside his home.
Ellison, who is now at the Southern Regional Jail, appeared Wednesday by teleconference before Magistrate William Holroyd.
Detective-Cpl. M.S. Horn with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department testified that Ellision, after being advised of his Miranda Rights, said he had killed Foutch. During the interview, Ellison said he originally went up to Foutch’s home because a crowing rooster there “was driving him crazy.”
Ellison did not ask for an attorney, but did ask to see a priest, Horn said. While the interview continued, he also spoke about God and Lucifer, and asked Horn to shoot him.
Horn testified that investigators could not find evidence showing Ellison had any intention of killing Foutch when he went to the property about the rooster, and this is why he was charged with second-degree murder.
“I asked him what happened with him and Benny, he then made the hand motion of pressing his thumbs to his eyes,” Horn said earlier in his report. “He advised he went up there to kill the rooster because of a movie he had watched and because it was crowing. He later explained that he pressed his thumbs into Benny’s eyes, he advised that he stayed there until he knew Benny was dead. He made the statement that he killed him, referring to the incident with Benny. He made a reference that Lucifer made him do it. He kept asking me to shoot him, that he deserved it. He then talked about getting somebody in the jail to kill him.”
During the preliminary hearing Wednesday, Horn said that after Ellison “talked about them playing a fiddle and singing a song in the Bible, and ‘squeal like a pig,’ he realized that Ellison was talking about the movie “Deliverance.”
“He kept talking about it during the interview, but he didn’t say, ‘hey, I watched this movie and decided to kill Mr. Foutch,’” Horn said, later adding, “I don’t think he had trouble distinguishing between movies and reality.”
Attorney Earl Hager asked Horn if Ellison had ever exhibited strange behavior before the May 17 incident. Horn testified that Ellison’s live-in girlfriend recalled how Ellison tried to put her hands in a fire about two years ago. He stayed at the Behavioral Pavilion of the Virginias for 18 days afterward, and was diagnosed as bipolar. He took medication for about a month before stopping. Ellison’s girlfriend left their home the day Foutch was killed because of his “bizarre” behavior, Horn said.
In another example, Horn said that Ellison’s son recalled how his father stared at him with a cooking pot in his hand the day before Foutch was killed.
A bloody handprint was found on a hot water heater near where Foutch’s body was discovered. Horn said Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers obtained some prints from it and sent them away for analysis. Detective M.T. Hatfield was working on the investigation as well.
Hager asked Horn if Ellison indicated that there were magical objects in his home that made him kill Foutch. Horn replied that Ellison had not said anything about such objects. Ellison did make references to Lucifer and God, and hearing a voice after Foutch was dead saying, “Look at what you’ve done and be proud.”
Magistrate Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, who represented the state at the preliminary hearing, said the next grand jury will convene in July.
