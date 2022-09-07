TAZEWELL, Va. — Tazewell County residents have the opportunity to comment on a proposed Tazewell County Board of Supervisors resolution which would declare the county as a sanctuary for the rights of the unborn.
Aaron Gillespie, chairman of the board of supervisors, has presented a resolution proposal titled Sanctuary for the Unborn that pertains to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision which reversed Roe Vs. Wade and ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
Gillespie said Wednesday that he presented the proposal and commented on it during the supervisors’ meeting Tuesday evening, and that constituents had asked him to address recent changes in the laws regarding “this difficult issue,” abortion. He spoke with the county’s attorney, Chase Collins, before drafting the proposal.
“I brainstormed with our county attorney to see what we could feasibly put in a resolution, and then we ultimately came up with the text for the resolution,” Gillespie recalled. “I presented it last night (Tuesday) and we also held a time period for the public to provide comment as well.”
Gillespie said 12 people addressed the supervisors about the proposed resolution.
“We received comments of support and there were no comments in opposition,” he stated. “We opened the public comments before I read the resolution and then I gave a somewhat brief statement, and I added my full comments in writing and it was admitted as part of the meeting. The resolution was debated among the board members and there appears to be some disagreement about the resolution, but we are setting this for a public hearing in October.”
The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will first meet at 6 p.m., Oct. 4, at the county administration building in the Town of Tazewell, then recess and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. in Nuckolls Hall on the Tazewell County Fairgrounds off 515 Fairground Road for the public hearing.
In his comments, Gillespie described the reasons why the proposed resolution was drafted.
“As a member of this board, duly elected by the residents of the Southern District, I have an obligation to respond to requests made by my constituents,” he said. “As it should be for any representative, it ought to be the happiness and glory of us to live in the strictest union, the closest correspondence, and the most unreserved communication with our constituents. Their wishes should bear great weight upon our shoulders; their opinions should be met with high respect; and their business should be provided unremitted attention. It is our duty to sacrifice our repose, pleasures, and satisfaction to the constituency’s desires and interests.”
“To that end, we as a board have on our agenda a resolution titled: Sanctuary for the Unborn,” Gillespie said. “This resolution represents a contingency’s appeal to provide a unified voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.”
Supervisor Charles Stacy, Eastern District, said that he would support the proposed resolution, but some of its language would need to be adjusted.
“I suggested we add some language to the resolution that would create some actual program that would help the unborn become born,” Stacy said, adding that he was not aware of any services like that in the county. “I would like to see us modify the resolution to add language that creates some programs to actually assist families facing a crisis pregnancy.”
In the draft proposal, it would be resolved that the “Tazewell County Board of Supervisors hereby recognizes and declares that the full humanity of the preborn child, through all stages of development, up and until a natural death, in Tazewell County, Virginia shall henceforth be promoted, protected, and defended in Tazewell County, Virginia, being a sanctuary for the rights of the unborn.”
It would also be resolved that the “Tazewell County Board of Supervisors hereby affirms to uphold this Resolution by all means within its power and authority, in accordance with its responsibility as elected representatives of the residents of Tazewell County, Virginia, and in accordance with federal and state laws to the maximum extent practical,” according to a draft of the proposed resolution.
