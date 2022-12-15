PEARISBURG, Va. — Law enforcement agencies in Giles County and Bland County notified the public Wednesday that there will be an emergency exercise today for escapes.
The Bland Correctional Center, Bland County Sheriff’s Office, Giles County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police will conduct a joint full-scale emergency exercise for escape, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections. The exercise will take place in Bland County and Giles County.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Office informed the public that people living on or traveling on Walker’s Creek Valley Road (Route 42) today will “see a large presence of law enforcement and correction units.”
“This is only a drill,” according to the sheriff’s office notice. “We are happy to work with our partners in corrections to prepare for emergency situations. We all share the same goal of keeping our communities safe.”
