PRINCETON — Princeton’s First Friday Concerts in the Square season kicks off Friday with two performances as well as other activities.
Sponsored by RiffRaff Arts Collective with support from the Mercer County Commission, headlining Friday night’s performances will be the Jonathan Scales Fourchestra.
Event organizer Lori McKinney said Scales is one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, redefining and challenging traditional expectations of the steel drum.
According to Scales’ biography, he has performed in club and festival stages across North America and Europe, and tours of Africa, Southeast and Central Asia as a Cultural Ambassador for the US Department of State, as well as a NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring Béla Fleck.
A saxophonist since high school, Scales took up the steelpan in 2002 and fell in love with the sound of the instrument. Scales enrolled at Appalachian State University in 2002, and after graduating, he formed the jazz fusion quartet Jonathan Scales Fourchestra.
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra will perform on the Dick Copeland Square stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Opening for the band at 6 p.m. will be a performance by dancers from the Princeton Dance Studio.
Founded over 40 years ago by Janis Gunnoe, the studio has grown from a small studio on Mercer Street to building her own multi-studio building in Princeton.
The studio has also welcomed new teachers who specialize in modern, ballet, hip hop, and much more by offering a variety of classes for all age groups.
The performances are free and open to the public.
Other activities Friday include The HeART Market, with artisan vendors who pour their heart into their work, and craft activities for the kiddos.
Featured artists include Rainbow Art Farms, Mooncraft Botanicals, RiffRaff Art Boutique and many more.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets to the free event, and enjoy dining, strolling the shops, creative activities and all The Grassroots District has to offer, including open paint at Hammer & Stain, and late hours at Wild Roots Coffeehouse.
